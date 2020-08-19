The decision to reopen a school or business should be based on science and the public’s ability to determine what kind of risk level is acceptable as the coronavirus continues to spread.

It shouldn’t be based on panic or denial. It shouldn’t be based on social media chatter. It certainly shouldn’t be based on fear of litigation.

Liability protection became a sticking point as members of the U.S. House and Senate debated a next round of badly needed coronavirus relief. The failure to reach a deal before the August recess can’t be attributed solely to the liability issue — there’s also postal funding, unemployment benefits and the fact that members of Congress like to take a vacation in August.

But liability protection looms large. It’s something that deserves resolution so that lawmakers can move forward with a compromise that helps communities fight the virus and allows businesses and households to withstand the economic damage.

It’s tempting to view liability through a partisan prism, with the right seeing an avalanche of frivolous lawsuits and the left seeing a get-of-court-free card.

Both sides lay it on too thick. Right now, there aren’t that many personal injury or medical malpractice lawsuits related to the coronavirus. With latency and the delay in getting testing results, it’s difficult to determine the source of an infection. It’s more difficult to believe that a school administrator would ever knowingly place a child in danger.

But the question is not how many lawsuits, or whether these claims have merit. It’s the specter of litigation that creates risk-averse behavior that keeps schools, businesses or other entities from even trying to get back to normal, with reasonable precautions.

Fear of litigation was mentioned as a possible factor in the Big 10’s decision to cancel its fall sports season. You might say that college football is more of a want than a need, but try telling that to a downtown merchant or restaurateur in Iowa City or Lincoln.

What about school? That seems like a big need, both for the future of our children and the advancement of society as a whole. At a meeting with U.S. Rep. Sam Graves this week, rural school superintendents outlined a lack of liability protection as a potential impediment to getting children back in the classroom.

That’s because these school officials know that, in the event of a lawsuit, the first question on the stand is whether they followed the local and state health guidelines. This, in effect, means that local health departments can make a de-facto determination on whether schools reopen.

It’s something that should change with liability protections, allowing school and business decisions to be based on factors other than fear of winding up in court.