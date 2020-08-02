Those of us above a certain age can tell a few stories about our coaches. They were intense role models in our younger days, sometimes crossing the line between motivating and belittling.

They certainly wanted to win, oftentimes more so than the players, it seemed. The basics of this dynamic haven’t changed, but there are a few modern wrinkles.

One is technology. If a coach gets in a player’s face, chances are a mobile phone is going to capture it and the interaction will get shared. How was practice, son? Check my Instagram, dad.

The second new element is awareness of concussions. We know more about the long-term consequences and are more diligent about watching for warning signs and preventing head trauma.

These factors converged last week when a video surfaced on social media of Benton High School’s girls basketball coach chastising a player for reporting a head injury to the trainer, a disclosure that likely would trigger a concussion protocol and keep the player out of action for a time. The coach, Kerstyn Bolton, appears to suggest the player is letting teammates down. She threatens some sort of conditioning as punishment.

We’re not condoning the coach’s behavior, at least what we know from the video, nor are we brushing it off as an example of coaches being coaches.

Certainly, the school district needed to conduct an investigation and take some sort of action, the details of which are between the district and the coach. (It’s believed she resigned). The important thing is being able to reinforce the commitment to preventing head injuries, not just in one particular sport or at one particular school.

At times, coaches will have to accept the inconvenience of losing a player for a few days because of a concussion.

But it’s equally important to view this episode with a certain amount of perspective. One is that Bolton appears to be a person who made a significant impact on Benton’s basketball program both as a player and then a coach. Her career is just starting, and she, like anyone else, deserves a second chance. If not here, then somewhere else.

The second is that if you’re going to watch secret videos of practice, you’re going to have to come to terms with the fact that coaches don’t just give positive reinforcement and affirmation. Some players get singled out. Some players get yelled at. Sometimes coaches curse. Really, it’s only shocking if you’ve never played sports or stubbed your toe.

Bolton did more than that. She crossed a line when she appeared to dismiss a player’s health concern.

But she’s no different than the aggressive off-duty crop. No doubt you have to pay the price for what’s captured on video, but you shouldn’t be judged for a lifetime.