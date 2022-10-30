It’s time for trick-or-treating again and, as always, safety is a high priority. Most of us grew up with warnings about razorblades in apples and candy bars. Fortunately, most of those warnings turned out to be urban legends.
However, when it comes to our children, we can never be “too safe.” Contemporary warnings center on fentanyl and other substances that can be mixed into certain candies. Other warnings emerge this time of year about legal requirements for registered sex offenders to keep lights off to discourage children from coming to the door. Again, while some warnings like these tend to be exaggerated, the fact remains that vigilance when it comes to children’s safety is always a good thing.
The good news is there are common-sense ways parents can keep children safe during Halloween outings.
Experts suggest making sure children are accompanied by adults at all times when trick-or-treating. Also, it is wise to visit familiar houses and neighbors who are known to you. Finally, it can be helpful to make sure there is ample lighting when going out with kids to avoid falls and to make yourselves visible to automobiles.
It should be noted that both trick-or-treaters and motorists should be extra aware on Halloween because vehicle accidents are one of the bigger threats associated with the holiday.
Many churches and other nonprofit organizations hold annual “Trunk or Treat” events, where kids can dress up and receive treats in a safe and open environment. Also, many neighbors meet up early in the evening and go to houses in small groups. They tend to finish early before it gets too dark outside so that kids can maintain a reasonable bedtime (since the day after Halloween is a school day this year).
Whatever alternatives and precautions parents take, the idea of “safety first” has particular application to this holiday. Eliminating safety worries in advance, through planning and heeding suggested safety precautions, can leave more room for a fun time for all. It’s only fun if it’s safe and everyone makes it home.
Of course, the only worry then becomes monitoring candy intake from kids and adults.
