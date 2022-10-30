This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


161101_trickortreat4_jas (copy)

In this 2016 photo, people trick or treat on South 39th Street.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

It’s time for trick-or-treating again and, as always, safety is a high priority. Most of us grew up with warnings about razorblades in apples and candy bars. Fortunately, most of those warnings turned out to be urban legends.

However, when it comes to our children, we can never be “too safe.” Contemporary warnings center on fentanyl and other substances that can be mixed into certain candies. Other warnings emerge this time of year about legal requirements for registered sex offenders to keep lights off to discourage children from coming to the door. Again, while some warnings like these tend to be exaggerated, the fact remains that vigilance when it comes to children’s safety is always a good thing.

