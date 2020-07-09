For Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, going around Missouri to talk about mail-in voting must be like John Elway touring Colorado to discuss the talent of Patrick Mahomes.

It’s got to hurt.

We half expected Ashcroft to walk off the plane at Rosecrans Memorial Airport with a clothespin clamped to his nose. Such is the stench of expanded absentee voting to Missouri’s chief elections official.

But a limited form of expanded mail-in voting is the law of the land, at least for the August and November elections. Voters at greater risk of COVID-19, including Missourians who live in long-term care facilities or are age 65 and older, are allowed to cast an absentee ballot, which can be delivered through the mail, without a notary signature. Those with moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions and diabetes also qualify.

A notary is still required for mail-in or absentee ballots if the voter is not at-risk.

This change comes after Missouri lawmakers passed a late-session elections bill that expanded voting options. Supporters, including bill sponsor Sen. Dan Hegeman of Andrew County, reported strong advocacy from rural county clerks and elderly voters. The bill gathered enough votes to pass with an emergency clause in a Republican-controlled Legislature.

So with a July 22 deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the August election, it’s up to Ashcroft to at least explain it, if not sell it. The secretary of state made stops at nine airports to clarify a law that might seem confusing to voters. There are different standards for at-risk voters and those who aren’t, as well as terms for absentee voting and no-excuse mail-in voting that are used interchangeably but don’t necessarily mean the same things.

Ashcroft has a delicate needle to thread. He correctly tells Missourians that voting in person is the most secure way to cast a ballot. He also needs to dispel the notion that going to a polling place is dangerous. His office has provided clerks with sanitation options, floor distancing strips, face masks and other items.

But Ashcroft, despite his distaste for voting by mail, has to be careful not to do too much to discredit it. Too many voters, confusing outliers with trends, already equate mail-in voting with widespread fraud. Political polarization exacerbates these fears, despite the Brennan Center for Justice saying that an American is more likely to be struck by lightning than commit voting fraud by mail.

This raises the possibility of elections that are free, fair and not accepted by the losing side. It’s a frightening scenario.

Ashcroft needs to do everything possible to build confidence in our elections. Voters need to be willing to accept the results, win or lose, in mail or in person.