No one will ever confuse a C-130 Hercules with a stealth bomber.
The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber looks like a V-shaped bat when it’s visible in the sky near Whiteman Air Force base in Missouri. Although the B-2 gets plenty of visibility in flyovers before Chiefs games, part of the allure is the secrecy associated with this futuristic technology.
No such mystery exists with the C-130, a reliable aircraft that’s been in service since the 1950s. For St. Joseph residents, there’s something reassuring about the sight of a C-130 lumbering plain as day over the city.
It’s so common that it’s easy to take this aircraft for granted and overlook its effectiveness for military transport and its critical importance for the economy of the St. Joseph area.
The current supply crisis should highlight the importance of a long-haul plane that’s able to accommodate utility helicopters, six-wheeled armored vehicles and pallets of cargo. In one sense, a C-130 that takes off from Rosecrans Memorial Airport is like a cargo ship in the air, one that allows the military to deliver equipment and personnel to missions across the globe.
With all the difficulty in getting stuff from point A to point B, the Missouri Air National Guard’s success in this venture should serve as a point of pride for those in St. Joseph. To use a football analogy, a C-130 is the important but overlooked left tackle. The B-2 is the flashy quarterback.
Perhaps a C-130 flyover is in order at Arrowhead?
On the broader economic point, the city’s leadership recognizes the importance of the 139th Airlift Wing that operates those C-130s from Rosecrans. The city and the Guard sealed a cost-sharing agreement for operational expenses at Rosecrans, which serves both military and civilian purposes in St. Joseph.
The 10-year plan provides the airport with $55,000 annually, a relatively small amount compared to the airlift wing’s $200 million economic impact on the region. The wing commander, in an interview, notes that the Guard is a top user of hotel rooms in the city.
The agreement serves to further cement the connection between the city and the Guard, now the fourth-largest employer in St. Joseph. The Guard’s relocation to the northern portion of Rosecrans creates long-term stability. An upgrade to the Rosecrans tower, a project currently under discussion, would have a similar effect if the city, state and federal governments can come up with funding.
There’s no point in ignoring the obvious, just like those big planes in the sky above St. Joseph.
The Guard and the airport are vital to St. Joseph’s future, something that city officials demonstrated in approval of the joint use agreement.
