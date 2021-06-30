As panhandling becomes a more common sight at St. Joseph intersections, it’s easy to feel conflicted. It’s obnoxious and jarring but also heartbreaking.
You want to help, but you don’t want to enable someone who doesn’t want to take advantage of options for assistance or employment. It’s impossible to tell if someone is truly in need or just gaming the system.
In short, you don’t know what to do other than hope you don’t get stopped at the red light. The city of St. Joseph doesn’t know what to do, either.
At its Monday meeting, the City Council voted to rescind an ordinance that specifically prohibits begging. The council’s move comes after a U.S. District Court judge struck down an anti-panhandling statute in St. Louis County.
The interim city attorney explained to the council that the ruling would likely result in anti-begging provisions being found unconstitutional in other nearby cities, including St. Joseph.
The St. Louis County statute specifically prohibited standing in the roadway for “soliciting a ride, employment, charitable contribution or business from the occupant of any vehicle.” Judge Stephen Limbaugh found that this violates the right to free speech as well as the 14th Amendment right to due process.
St. Joseph’s ordinance banned “begging, mooching or mendicancy” on any street, sidewalk, park or public place. In St. Joseph, one unique feature was a provision that specifically outlawed the sale of pencils on the street as well as singing, whistling or playing musical instruments for the money. Get ready for an accordion serenade at the intersection of Interstate 29 and Frederick Boulevard.
Before getting outraged about this, remember that it’s hard to see how the council’s action makes things any worse. The law in St. Joseph wasn’t being followed or enforced, so repeal should spark a broader discussion about what, if anything, can be done to address this issue outside of enforcement or draw up a better ordinance.
It’s a tough nut to crack everywhere. In St. Joseph, some say that if you don’t give to panhandlers they will go away, sort of like how a toddler won’t have tantrums if the parent doesn’t respond. There was one report, possibly apocryphal but illustrative of the murkiness between need and deceit, of a child who was begging in a wheelchair one day and standing with a sign the next. A miracle!
It could be worse. The St. Louis County lawsuit was brought by a man, Robert Fernandez, who was cited 64 times and arrested four times since 2017 for violating the ordinance. His attorney argued that he was arrested for being poor.
Not anymore. Fernandez won a $150,000 judgment. For him, and presumably for the lawyer, panhandling paid off.
