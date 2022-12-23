The curb appeal of some school facilities puts St. Joseph at a competitive disadvantage with suburban counterparts that boast coffee shops or glassed-in commons areas. Some play in gymnasiums that would make a Division II university envious.
It might be unfair to the efforts of teachers and students inside St. Joseph’s aging school buildings, but that’s the way the world works. But perhaps there’s good news on the horizon when it comes to competing with the Kansas City suburbs. Maybe, in the future, we’ll be able to say: the schools here may not look like much, but we at least make our kids show up five days a week.
Do you think that’s something a Mosaic doctor might want to hear?
About 25% of Missouri schools already operate on a four-day weekly schedule, mainly smaller districts seeking to reduce transportation or building maintenance costs. But the Independence School District, in moving toward this model, served notice that the four-day week is no longer a rural phenomenon.
That means other districts may give a four-day week serious consideration. Will the St. Joseph School District take the plunge?
Much of the criticism of a four-day school week revolves around child care on the fifth day. That’s a legitimate question if the world of work doesn’t align with the school schedule. It’s a problem that could be addressed, although if schools have to offer child care it comes at the expense of cost savings they were trying to realize in the first place.
The bigger issue for the St. Joseph district is whether it would make it harder to change expectations on attendance and improve student test scores in key subjects like math and English. The U.S. Census Bureau released a report showing that 22% of St. Joseph’s school-age children live in poverty, which is higher than the national rate of 14.5% for school districts. (Independence, said to share similarities with St. Joseph, has a student poverty rate of 18%).
It seems to be a stretch to suggest that one fewer day in school is a good idea for a district where 1 in every 5 students already falls within the government’s definition of poverty.
It also might be short-sighted to believe that a four-day week will make it easier for districts to attract teachers, which is one of the reasons that Independence gives in pursuing this schedule.
“Here’s the problem,” a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education told a Kansas City television station, “when so many school districts in a particular area start to do it, it’s not really a recruitment and retention strategy anymore.”
SJSD board members and administrators should look before they leap on a four-day week.
