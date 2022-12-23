This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Placeholder classroom
Getty Images

The curb appeal of some school facilities puts St. Joseph at a competitive disadvantage with suburban counterparts that boast coffee shops or glassed-in commons areas. Some play in gymnasiums that would make a Division II university envious.

It might be unfair to the efforts of teachers and students inside St. Joseph’s aging school buildings, but that’s the way the world works. But perhaps there’s good news on the horizon when it comes to competing with the Kansas City suburbs. Maybe, in the future, we’ll be able to say: the schools here may not look like much, but we at least make our kids show up five days a week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.