This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Medical marijuana placeholder
File photo | Associated Press

For Missourians above a certain age, the whole marijuana legalization issue seems vaguely familiar.

Remember casinos? Voters approved riverboat gaming in 1992, but the industry pushed for expanded laws to allow slot machines and then artificial moats next to the river. Voters, many of whom long ago dropped their resistance to casino gambling, don’t seem to mind all that much.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.