For Missourians above a certain age, the whole marijuana legalization issue seems vaguely familiar.
Remember casinos? Voters approved riverboat gaming in 1992, but the industry pushed for expanded laws to allow slot machines and then artificial moats next to the river. Voters, many of whom long ago dropped their resistance to casino gambling, don’t seem to mind all that much.
The marijuana industry is following a similar playbook of incrementalism. First came voter approval of medical marijuana in 2018. Now, the electorate gets a chance to decide on the full legalization of marijuana for Missourians age 21 and older.
Big marijuana has every reason to feel confident given that public stigma has eroded over the years, but over-confidence can be the kiss of death. Those advocating for the passage of what’s now known as Amendment 3 shouldn’t get a free pass. The public should demand answers to some key questions:
Why are existing medical license holders being given a golden ticket to monopolize the more lucrative recreational industry? The amendment gives those that operate medical dispensaries and cultivation facilities a near-exclusive path to gobble up the limited recreational licenses. This would seem to validate a license-granting process that was shown to be highly flawed after the 2018 amendment was passed.
If passed, recreational marijuana would be taxed at 6%, with proceeds going to veterans programs and health care, public defenders and nonprofits that provide drug treatment. Missourians will have to ask themselves if they agree with these uses. Does it make sense to sell drugs to raise money for drug treatment?
The amendment includes new language that appears to restrict employers from firing someone who fails a drug test if that person has a medical marijuana card, although there seems to be some leeway for those who operate dangerous equipment. Should those kinds of hiring and firing restrictions be imposed on employers? By the way, no such employer restrictions are included for recreational users.
Just how many people are in jail for marijuana offenses? Supporters of this amendment cite a very high number, but local prosecutors and the administrator of state courts provide information suggesting that some of these numbers are, shall we say, puffed up. It’s an important issue for clarification because there are a lot of reasonable people who don’t want to smoke marijuana but they don’t want a bunch of users in jail, either.
It’s likely that the time for legal marijuana will come, public acceptance being what it is. But just as you don’t have to buy the first house or car you look at, you don’t necessarily have to approve the first legalization measure if it isn’t to your liking.
