When it comes to drug overdoses, the numbers don’t lie.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 103,664 overdose deaths nationwide in the 12 months between April 2021 and April 2022. There has been a 53% increase in five years.
In Missouri, overdose deaths reached 2,151 in a recent 12-month period. At the local level, drug-related deaths have risen 80% over the last 10 years, according to information from the St. Joseph Health Department.
It is, by nearly any measure, a public health crisis. It needs to be treated as such.
That means acknowledging the scale of the problem and also avoiding the temptation to politicize it in the same way as the coronavirus pandemic response. When dealing with the overdose crisis, it becomes important to not just embrace solutions that conform to your previously held convictions but to consider other remedies.
A good starting point would be the border.
Fentanyl seized at the southern border hit a record high for the second consecutive month in August, according to the latest numbers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It is not a new problem, but it is getting worse.
As uncomfortable as it might be for those who found Donald Trump’s border stance repugnant — and rhetorically it was — it also becomes necessary to do something about the porous border situation as it is today to make headway on the amount of fentanyl coming into the United States. If your law enforcement agencies are recommending more border security, then it’s something that should be taken seriously.
But the border is the supply issue. The overdose problem can’t be addressed without also looking at demand, including the issues that drive people into addiction in the first place.
In St. Joseph, the city and county governments can’t do anything about the border, but they can spend an estimated $2 million combined to make inroads into both the prevention of opioid addiction at the local level and also mitigation efforts to help users get clean and stay off drugs. The money will come from a civil settlement with drug manufacturers and distributors.
We’re heartened to hear that city and county officials are considering all options for how to effectively deal with a complex problem that leaves economic loss and criminal justice repercussions in its wake. But the real impact of this crisis is felt in terms of human suffering. That should be the driving force in dealing with this issue at the local level.
Let’s hope that local officials listen to experts on the ground, those who deal with the overdose problem every day, even if they say things that some of us don’t want to hear.
