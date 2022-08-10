Ratepayers in St. Joseph shouldn’t be surprised to hear that it could soon cost a little more to keep the lights on.
Prices are going up for everything: fuel, food, vehicles, clothing and rent. The latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that the cost of electricity increased 13.7% over a 12-month period.
Electric bills are driven largely by the cost of fuel used to generate power. But base rates might be going up, too.
Evergy, the provider of electricity service for much of western Missouri, filed applications earlier this year to raise rates for customers in the company’s Kansas City and St. Joseph service areas. In St. Joseph, base rates would increase 3.8% under the original filing, although those numbers often change during the 11-month hearing process with the Missouri Public Service Commission.
Inflation-weary consumers can be forgiven for feeling that utility rate hikes seem to occur regularly. In actuality, Evergy hasn’t sought a rate increase for St. Joseph customers since Kansas City Power & Light’s merger with Westar Energy in 2018. Missouri American also filed for a rate increase this year, which would be its first for St. Joseph in seven years, according to the water company.
You can make a case that these utilities have held the line on rates in recent years, probably more so than the city on its sewer rates. History also has shown that the PSC, which regulates investor-owned utilities, does not take these rate requests at face value and will make modifications to the benefit of consumers.
But surely consumers would have a lot to say about a rate increase at this time. They do get that opportunity, but only to a point.
The PSC wrapped up public hearings Wednesday that gave customers, businesses and community groups a chance to comment on the impact of higher electric rates. These hearings were held virtually, with members of the public calling a toll-free number or logging into a WebEx meeting to make their voices heard.
These kinds of virtual meetings have become the norm since the COVID-19 pandemic. At first, it was necessary, but now many entities still rely on virtual meetings as a matter of convenience and practicality. There is nothing wrong with this from a big-picture perspective. Everyone is comfortable with the technology now.
However, rising utility costs tend to impact low-income and elderly consumers the most. Those are the ratepayers who may face more obstacles in stopping what they are doing to log into a virtual meeting.
The time has come for the PSC to hold more public, in-person hearings on rate increases, as the regulatory body did before the pandemic.
