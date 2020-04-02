The surprising thing about Eric Greitens wasn’t that he got caught up in scandal or operated behind a veil of secrecy.

Lots of politicians behave that way. We’re not condoning it, only noting that elected officials tend to make different versions of the same mistakes.

No, the odd thing about his tumultuous tenure as Missouri governor was how carefully managed and scripted Greitens appeared. Again, that’s not necessarily unusual, but someone with a resume like Greitens — an elite military unit and degrees from prestigious institutions — could have trusted his instincts more. In the early days of his candidacy, we remember Greitens stopping by the office and deflecting easy questions about taxes and highways in Missouri.

He preferred a controlled message, sometimes a highly self-promotional one, on social media. So it was surprising, and somewhat out-of-character, to see how the former governor slipped in like a thief in the night to deliver about 2,000 face masks for law enforcement in St. Joseph.

That was Greitens, not some “anonymous donor,” who dropped off those boxes to appreciative officers earlier this week. His Twitter feed showed that similar donations were made statewide.

It’s hard to see this as anything more than a good deed. Law enforcement and first responders aren’t always able to observe “social distancing,” so access to hard-to-find protective gear brings a benefit to officers, paramedics and the public that they serve. The donations come at a time when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering guidance that would encourage the wider use of masks in public. It’s something that’s common in other countries to check the spread of the virus.

But the optics were hard to ignore. Greitens travels the state and delivers something concrete while his successor remains in Missouri’s capital and takes heat for a laissez-faire response on statewide school closures and stay-at-home orders.

Could this be the launch of a Greitens comeback? Two months ago, he claimed exoneration in a Missouri Ethics Commission report that fined his campaign but stopped short of finding him personally involved in illegal coordination with his political action committee. Certainly, the image of Greitens delivering face masks is more powerful than those Putinesque photo ops that showed a camo-clad governor on the obstacle course.

As a private citizen, Greitens deserves every opportunity to return to public life and attempt to make a difference. The donation of protective equipment is part of that.

Never say never, because he is a money-raising machine, but a return to political life still seems like a much tougher sell.