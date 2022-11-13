This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Book Bans Missouri (copy)

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks to reporters on June 29 at his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Missouri. Ashcroft, a top Republican prospect for Missouri governor, wants to block public funding for library books that might appeal to the ‘prurient,’ or sexual interests of minors.

 File photo | Associated Press

A recent proposal by the Missouri secretary of state has raised concerns about censorship in public libraries. Jay Ashcroft wants to block public funding for books that may appeal to the sexual interests of minors. In a statement, Ashcroft said the emphasis of this proposal would be to “bring back local control and parental involvement in determining what children are exposed to.” He added that protecting children is a top priority.

Some in the state, including librarians, have expressed concern that this could amount to a government attempt to stifle free speech, especially since the proposal does not specify what is meant by inappropriate or sexual interest of minors, nor does the secretary of state provide specific examples of the kinds of books that would no longer be funded by the state.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.