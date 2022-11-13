Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks to reporters on June 29 at his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Missouri. Ashcroft, a top Republican prospect for Missouri governor, wants to block public funding for library books that might appeal to the ‘prurient,’ or sexual interests of minors.
A recent proposal by the Missouri secretary of state has raised concerns about censorship in public libraries. Jay Ashcroft wants to block public funding for books that may appeal to the sexual interests of minors. In a statement, Ashcroft said the emphasis of this proposal would be to “bring back local control and parental involvement in determining what children are exposed to.” He added that protecting children is a top priority.
Some in the state, including librarians, have expressed concern that this could amount to a government attempt to stifle free speech, especially since the proposal does not specify what is meant by inappropriate or sexual interest of minors, nor does the secretary of state provide specific examples of the kinds of books that would no longer be funded by the state.
The further ramifications of this rule would require libraries to gauge the age appropriateness of books — a practice already in place in schools and public libraries. The Missouri Library Association has expressed concern that the professional judgment of librarians would be infringed. Furthermore, and perhaps more disconcerting, the restricted book list (if such a list were to be produced) could change to suit the agenda of government officials.
Perhaps there is a simpler solution.
First, history tells us that trying to ban books or any other kind of speech creates its own set of problems. Those banning books are never painted in a positive light by history, simply because of the diversity of people, including parents, in every city and town. Secondly, librarians and teachers are integral parts of the community and often are better judges of community norms than political leaders, regardless of how well-intentioned. Third, while the attorney general’s proposal would allow “challenges” to books deemed off limits, implementing another obstacle to access to reading seems the very definition of government overreach, especially since there are already guidelines in place in Missouri public libraries.
Parents are called to direct oversight of their children’s education, and they entrust some of this work to teachers and librarians. Teachers and librarians take this responsibility seriously and are trained to assist parents and students with decisions about reading levels, contents, community standards and clear labeling. There are laws in place that protect our children from viewing sexually explicit materials.
It is the parents, teachers and librarians who are best positioned to strike the balance between free speech and appropriateness of content for certain age groups. Those decisions should be left to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.