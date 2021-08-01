Is it possible to find a middle ground on Critical Race Theory? Probably not. Everything is political these days. If you look on social media, even the viewpoints regarding a certain U.S. gymnast seem to be impacted by where a person stands politically.
So how can you possibly reach a consensus on something as emotionally charged as teaching children on issues involving history, politics and race? It’s going to be difficult, maybe impossible, to approach this with an open mind.
But there was some cause for optimism with the recent statements from two St. Joseph state representatives, Bill Falkner and Dean Van Schoiack. Both take a skeptical view of Critical Race Theory, a vaguely defined hot-button topic that involves an examination of racism imbedded into multiple facets of America’s history and economic, cultural and political systems.
Neither lawmaker seems eager to embrace a theory that sees America as fundamentally flawed and looks under every nook and cranny for signs that racism is not only a cause but the cause of various societal problems. If you look hard enough, you will find it. But is that teaching the student or leading him or her to think a certain way?
Said Van Schoiack, “I think it’s incumbent that people go to their school board meetings to find out what is being taught in their schools and make sure (CRT) is not it.”
To this, Falkner adds, “I believe it’s a local issue for the local school districts.”
Read between the lines here. We may not approve of Critical Race Theory or believe it belongs in the classroom, but that doesn’t mean it’s a problem that requires an end-run toward the Congress or the state Legislature, especially since there’s not a lot of evidence that it’s found its way into school curriculums.
Both of these elected officials seem to grasp that the best way to counter this is through engagement with a local school board, which should remain the ultimate arbiter in determining what kind of teaching goes on in the classroom, whether it’s standards for algebra or an examination of bias in American institutions.
We’re confident that if you allow teachers to teach, and if you empower school boards and administrators to make guidance and recommendations to that end, the result will be instruction that gives students both an understanding and appreciation of America’s history and institutions but also a grasp of its flaws and shortcomings.
A mandate from high-level bureaucrats to lean toward CRT, or legislation that seeks to ban it, both have the same effect of taking decisions on curriculum and instruction into the political sphere, where they don’t belong.
How about trusting teachers to teach?
