If any good came of the this newspaper’s decision to publish an inappropriate cartoon, it is that it generated a discussion about race.

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room first. The cartoon that was published in the newspaper last Monday was inappropriate because of its demeaning depiction of African-Americans. It was racist.

We apologized for that 48 hours after the fact, a period that we recognize was too late for many. We can’t go back on that, nor on the decision to publish this material in the first place. We can tell you how it happened, but that sounds like an excuse. We can tell you about a commitment for a better review of content, but that sounds empty.

We can tell you, without reservation, that racism in all of its forms is wrong. That should be an agreed-upon principle, regardless of political ideology.

So where do we go from here?

In the future, this newspaper will take editorial positions that many of you find disagreeable. That is our right, and yours. The goal is to do it in a way that is thoughtful instead of hateful, provocative rather than demeaning.

The goal is to be more mindful of the perspectives, experiences and feelings of others. On Thursday afternoon, protesters gathered outside the News-Press offices on 825 Edmond St. in response to the cartoon.

They were met by the editor of this page and some of the ownership of the newspaper company. We were there to listen and not to argue, perhaps to take our lumps a bit. We’re not sure how it went off; you would have to ask them.

They wanted to know how this happened, if anyone was punished, if we are going to drop the cartoon syndicate and whether we are going to endorse Donald Trump again in 2020. All are fair questions, and we answered them to the best of our ability. (In case you’re wondering, we haven’t made any decisions yet on endorsements.)

We will say that they deserve much credit for a protest that was peaceful and informative. They really weren’t protesters at all, just people who share a different perspective than many of us, in terms of background and privilege.

Can we see the world through their eyes? That’s a tough one to answer. The writer of this editorial will never truly know what it’s like for a black man to be pulled over, to get followed by the store clerk or to look at the stars and bars on the other car’s bumper.

Maybe we won’t always understand or please, but we will listen and we will show respect. Let’s keep the momentum of this dialogue going in the spirit of James Baldwin’s 1963 best seller “The Fire Next Time,” published 100 years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

“Whoever debases others is debasing himself.”

The door is always open.