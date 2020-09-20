Though its critics might say otherwise, the U.S. Department of Education isn't a monolithic bureaucracy that controls all the levers of local education.

Federal dollars make up about 10% of the St. Joseph School District's annual budget. That's no small amount, but it pales in comparison to contributions from the state of Missouri and local taxpayers. Similar ratios would apply to districts all across the country, with the bulk of public education funded at the local level.

But it's not just the amount that's significant. Federal dollars come with strings attached, often with the goal of driving policy in a certain direction. Think of federal transportation funds used to compel states to raise the age to legally purchase alcohol.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos wants to use federal funding as a carrot to push for school choice, a position she has long championed. Overall views on a federal incentive for school choice are entrenched between those who feel vouchers or tax credits would erode public education and those who think freedom of choice benefits families, particularly those in underperforming school districts.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, throws a new element into this debate. DeVos believes more choice is merited in districts where public school remains closed because of the coronavirus, often to the immense frustration of parents who want their children in a classroom. "It's becoming more and more evident that parents and students need to have more choices," she said.

DeVos is a lightning rod, but in this case she is right. In areas where access to in-person learning is limited, then it's time for federal education dollars to follow the child instead of the school. If public school isn't open, then federal aid should support parents who prefer to send children to private schools or charter schools, or even some home-school families.

The prospect of losing a stranglehold on federal education funding would give public school officials another voice to consider the next time teacher unions demand a halt to in-person learning. It also exposes school districts to a form of competition, at least competition for federal dollars. This has the potential of improving processes and results in the long run.

If today's students will be exposed to competition tomorrow, why not expose the public schools today? Federal tax dollars should continue to provide important support for education, but this money should be used to benefit students and make schools better. It shouldn't be an entitlement.

As Neil Diamond says, "Money talks, but it don't sing and dance." But it can compel you to change behaviors, if applied in the right way.