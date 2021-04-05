The first weekend of Major League Baseball is in the books. Only around 158 games left to go.

We don’t mean to rain on anyone’s parade. It’s great to see baseball back for a full season — with fans in the stands. Last year’s pandemic-shortened season of 60 games was too short — there’s no doubt about that — but baseball may have missed an opportunity to seize the momentum from last year’s unique circumstances to make more enduring changes to the game — in particular the length of the season.

Critics of baseball, including some who actually run the sport, have long complained that games are too long and the pace needs to be snappier. But some of the proposed changes, like limits to pitching switches in the middle of an inning, could actually have the opposite effect if you’re stuck with a pitcher that can’t get anyone out. It’s like watching a Little Leaguer who can’t find the strike zone.

A better option is to make the season shorter and the playoffs longer, because it gives more teams hope. More hope means more meaningful games, something that translates into a better experience whether or not the games proceed at a crisp pace. Fans will watch a four-hour game, like the Royals’ opener last Thursday, if it means something.

Last year’s 60-game season, for instance, wasn’t enough to give the Royals much hope, but the Reds, a franchise with similar small-market challenges, went to playoffs for the first time since 2013. The White Sox went for the first time in 12 years.

The shortened season blunted the advantages of big-market teams and their deeper rosters. The Japanese professional league has long recognized this with a clever decision to take off a large number of Mondays throughout the season, allowing teams to get by with fewer starting pitchers. That can be an equalizer.

U.S. professional sports, however, can’t resist the urge to offer more — which means more ticket sales and more TV revenue — even if it dilutes the overall product. Another example came last week when the NFL announced plans to go to a 17-game regular season.

No one will complain when the Chiefs line up against the Green Bay Packers — that’s the extra game for both — but for the most part, the 16th game has long been a snoozer for fans because so many teams either have a playoff spot locked up or have no chance of making it.

Remember that Patrick Mahomes didn’t play in the final regular-season game this past season. All the NFL’s decision does, other than bring in lots of TV dollars, is move one of the most boring weeks of the season back by seven days. Then the fun begins.

There’s no doubt there’s a lot of pent-up demand for live, professional sports. That’s understandable. But sometimes, less is more.