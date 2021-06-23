Failure to wear a motorcycle helmet doesn’t cause an accident any more than failure to wear a seat belt causes a car crash.
The reasons for serious accidents are varied: inattention, speeding, weather, alcohol or maybe just bad luck. But both helmets and seat belts increase the odds of walking away from an accident.
That’s why a sharp increase in motorcycle fatalities should serve as a wake-up call to those who cheered the repeal of Missouri’s mandatory helmet law. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports that motorcycle fatalities are up 40% so far this year, compared to a 7% overall rise in state traffic fatalities in 2021.
So far this year, 18 motorcyclists who died in accidents were not wearing a helmet, compared to two at this point in 2020. In August of last year, the state’s mandatory helmet law was repealed for those 26 and older.
It would stand to reason that the impact of the helmet repeal wasn’t felt as much last year because the change came at the tail end of summer and during a period of lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the weather warms and people are out and about more, the likelihood of motorcycle accidents will increase.
Other drivers do need to watch out for motorcycles — that point has been made — but safety can be a two-way street. If those riders aren’t wearing a helmet, then those accidents are more likely to result in serious head injuries, regardless of who is at fault.
Those who advocated for the helmet law repeal often deride what’s referred to as the “nanny state,” a reference to a sort of busy-body government mentality of always telling you what’s best for you. In the broad scheme of things, decisions are best made by informed adults, not the government, so the legislature and this newspaper’s editorial board, we dare say, endorsed the change regarding the helmet requirement.
That’s all well and good but bear in mind that sometimes the nanny has a point. Just as adult supervision can keep the children from playing in the cat litter or trying to make toast in the bathtub, so does a motorcycle helmet make it more likely that the rider might walk through the door at the end of the day to greet his wife and kids. Perhaps it should be viewed not as the government ordering you to do something but a loved one wishing you to do something.
It’s been said that every corpse on Mount Everest was once a highly motivated individual, just as every motorcyclist who dies while not wearing a helmet was probably a person who cherished freedom.
Just because you’re free to do something doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily a good choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.