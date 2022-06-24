At first blush, the job of St. Joseph’s mayor doesn’t seem like a good one.
There are lots of meetings, it doesn’t pay particularly well and you become the target for all kinds of requests and complaints. The real power rests with the city manager.
The position really is what you make of it. You can be a promoter, a micro-manager, the city’s public face or the council’s behind-the-scenes influencer. Larry Stobbs, it would seem, got plenty out of being mayor, about as much as anyone.
Stobbs, who died last Monday at the age of 84, was known as the city’s most unapologetic advocate when he served as mayor from 1994 to 2002. When some rolled their eyes, he referred to the All-America City designation as the “Good Housekeeping seal of approval” for municipalities. When some mayors gave a boilerplate “state of the city” address, he stood at the podium and said, “St. Joseph, love it or leave it.” When a newspaper reporter said the city’s old bus barns were an eyesore, he replied that the real mess was the News-Press itself.
Given how he sometimes handled pushback, maybe it’s best that his political career came before social media and all the nastiness that it entails. But it would be uncharitable to characterize Stobbs as merely the city’s cheerleader.
Some mayors come into office making sweeping promises to clean the city, create jobs or root out crime. It’s a bigger job than one man or woman. Stobbs demonstrated a deft political touch with his vow to remove Downtown parking meters. It was an issue that managed to be small enough to accomplish and large enough to be both noticeable and consequential. Stobbs got it done with glee.
He wasn’t shy about singing the city’s praises at a time when St. Joseph needed a booster. His election, in 1994, came at a bleak time for St. Joseph following the flood of 1993, the loss of two major employers and a high unemployment rate. In our city’s form of local government, those are difficult issues for a mayor to influence.
You can’t say that Stobbs turned the city around — many of the problems from 1994 still exist today — but you can say that he refused to give in to the “woe is us” mentality that often holds St. Joseph back. He won a second term in 1998 and lost in the primary in 2002.
One gets the impression that Stobbs loved being mayor, not because he craved power and prestige but because he truly loved this city.
St. Joseph has the market cornered on naysayers, complainers and “woe is us.” People prefer being around those who love what they’re doing and believe anything is possible. That, more than anything, is why we’re still talking about Larry Stobbs today.
