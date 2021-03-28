We’ve all heard that Rome wasn’t built in a day.

Far from the shadow of the Colosseum, members of St. Joseph’s Land Bank Board might be able to relate. Board members are confronting the daunting task of finding buyers who are able and willing to rehabilitate the large number of vacant and deteriorating properties in St. Joseph.

In 2019, there was applause galore when Gov. Mike Parson showed up at City Hall to sign legislation that created St. Joseph’s Land Bank. The concept was simple. Authorize a public board to acquire properties at the county’s delinquent tax sale so they can be sold to private owners and redeveloped.

Then came last year’s tax sale, when the Land Bank did not bid on anything. This led to the sober acknowledgement that it’s going to take more than a swipe of the governor’s pen to put a dent into a problem that’s been years in the making. Clint Thompson, the city’s director of planning and community development, remarked that the Land Bank wouldn’t be necessary at all if the tax sale was a successful means of turning around distressed properties.

But it isn’t. St. Joseph identified 200 structures that are in violation of the city’s Property Maintenance Code. Many of those are prime targets for the Land Bank’s attention.

Part of the problem is the tendency of speculators to buy without making serious efforts to reinvest. Those with good intentions can get overwhelmed, and the best ones might sink considerable money into a rehab project that’s surrounded by eyesores when everything’s said and done.

So why was the Land Bank so reluctant to acquire property? It’s not money, because the city dedicated $340,000 for this purpose. There was some talk before last year’s tax sale that the Land Bank might prefer to target unsold property and acquire it directly from the county. But the board members might not want to find themselves in the same position as all of those past speculators: sitting on abandoned property with no one willing to take if off their hands.

The new solution is a change of focus. The Land Bank is establishing a grant program to provide up to $20,000 as an incentive for private owners to secure and stabilize a structure. Thompson said the Land Bank, which identified six properties it is working to acquire, should be more comfortable bidding on something at the next tax sale if it’s not as worried about absorbing the entire financial burden.

That would leave only around 194 structures to go, but remember that Rome wasn’t built in a day. It also didn’t fall into disrepair that quickly.

This Land Bank Board has its work cut out for it, possibly with a new appreciation of the immensity of the task. We wish them all the best.