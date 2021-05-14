Take back everything you’ve ever said about feasibility consultants.

It turns out their rose-colored glasses don’t block out the harsh glare of reality. That was apparent when Stone Planning, a consulting firm, released a feasibility study on the potential of Krug Park amphitheater as a regional entertainment venue.

Let’s just say the Rolling Stones aren’t coming here anytime soon. Maybe a regional cover band that plays their music will.

Proponents of the proposed Krug Park redevelopment will say that was never the promise. Maybe so, but Stone Planning certainly took a sharp needle to the giddy bubble of untapped potential.

It might be worth, at this point, remembering what was said about Krug Park as an entertainment venue.

“Imagine one of our big stars coming in with 20 semis and setting up their stage and having a show with 20,000 people there.” That was Mayor Bill McMurray, one of the biggest proponents, on Feb. 2.

“Just imagine duplicating the 1928 crowds of more than 30,000, enjoying entertainers of the caliber of Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift or another Passion play.” That’s Al Purcell in a March 5 op-ed article.

Too bad The Temptations aren’t around anymore. They could serenade us with, “It was just my imagination.” This would be appropriate after the city’s paid consultant suggests a boutique amphitheater with a seating capacity of 4,000. Stone Planning does not envision a larger commercial amphitheater that hosts a significant number of touring concerts in St. Joseph.

That doesn’t mean there’s no potential with Krug Park. A separate economic study sees the facility generating $3 million in spending for the local economy, if the proposed amphitheater is able to accommodate 46 to 65 events a year.

The problem is that the plan, as originally proposed, would require a supermajority to approve up to $52 million for bonding capacity for both amphitheater improvements and adjacent infrastructure like roads and parking. For boosters, it was time for hard decisions about what St. Joseph would be getting for that kind of expenditure.

The council is wise to pivot toward a more modest sales tax measure for overall park improvements, including Krug.

“Let’s tweak it a little bit, run some shows and see if we can’t bring it back without dropping $50 million,” councilman Kent O’Dell said in previous comments that may have anticipated Stone Planning’s less-than-rosy assessment.

The Krug Park reality tour rolls on, but apparently without 20 semis, Lady Gaga and a crowd of 20,000.