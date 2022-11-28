This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Preparations for the Holiday season are officially underway (copy)

Krug Park prepares for an influx of visitors as its transforms into Holiday Park for five weeks.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

In hindsight, it’s amazing to think that some people in the city of St. Joseph proposed spending $52 million on Krug Park.

While this funding would have included some infrastructure improvements on Cook Road, it’s certain that this project would have been a tough sell both for its ambitious scope and because it was a lot of money for one single entity.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.