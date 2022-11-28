In hindsight, it’s amazing to think that some people in the city of St. Joseph proposed spending $52 million on Krug Park.
While this funding would have included some infrastructure improvements on Cook Road, it’s certain that this project would have been a tough sell both for its ambitious scope and because it was a lot of money for one single entity.
The city parks department was wise to pivot toward a broader sales tax measure that spread improvements among multiple facilities, from parks and pools to ballfields and the Civic Arena. Voters agreed. The $60 million parks tax gained 71% approval in 2021.
But Krug Park remains a big part of the public’s vision for city amenities in the 21st century, even if the musical entertainment there is more likely to involve local acts. That’s why it’s fitting that this park, which traces its roots to 1902, should find itself toward the front of the line for $13 million in improvements from this voter-approved tax.
Planning work is set to begin next month on upgrades to the amphitheater, the children’s circus and the 100-year-old castle. This doesn’t mean these necessary improvements start tomorrow. The tax brings in less than $13 million a year, so the city had to resort to bonding to get a jump start on high-priority, higher-priced projects like Krug Park and the Aquatic Park.
There’s also the question of inflation and whether that will make it possible to complete projects at the price and timeline envisioned when the tax was presented to voters. Price increases were less of a concern when the tax was passed more than a year ago.
Despite these challenges, there’s no denying that Krug Park is something unique to St. Joseph and it can’t be allowed to deteriorate.
Other cities have golf courses, ice rinks, swimming pools and public arenas. St. Joseph has those things too and needs to care for and maintain them. It’s part of what makes a city livable and competitive with other municipalities in terms of quality of life.
But there is nothing quite like Krug Park, something many residents will notice when driving through to view the Christmas lights at this time of year. It would be hard to find a similar combination of natural beauty and architecture in another nearby community. There’s no question it’s not quite living up to its potential.
The city wants to do this project right, which requires patience but also needs to signal to the public that Krug Park is a priority. So it’s good to see the parks department and city council beginning the process of bringing these long-awaited improvements closer to reality.
