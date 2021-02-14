ASM Global was formed nearly 18 months ago with the merger of two events and facilities management companies.

Based in Los Angeles, ASM’s portfolio includes Sydney ANZ Stadium, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, Manchester Arena and Lausanne’s Vaudoise Arena. Overall, the company operates more than 300 facilities across five continents.

Obviously, ASM would want to add Krug Park Amphitheater to its mix in order to make its worldwide dominance complete. As long as the city’s taxpayers spend $52 million first.

We don’t want to pour cold water on this dream to renovate Krug Park in order to tap the unmet potential of its outdoor amphitheater and attract the kind of concerts that skip over this city.

Krug Park is a hidden jewel, but one that needs more than a little polishing. More than two decades ago, it was an absolutely beautiful spot for the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show, with fewer mosquitoes than the riverfront. It was also a bear to get in and out of, which is one reason why the price tag for this project is so high. The city would need to make numerous infrastructure improvements, including an extension of Cook Road.

You can’t blame the city for dreaming big. There wouldn’t be a Parkway System or Chiefs camp if someone, somewhere hadn’t done that.

Those projects, though, didn’t come to $52 million, at least not at first. Surely, city leaders understand that the cost of redeveloping this North End park may not be a deal-breaker, but it is a jaw-dropper. It costs almost as much as the Blacksnake Creek overflow project that featured a boring machine known as “Carrie.” At least the city could say the EPA forced our hands on Carrie, but $52 million for Krug Park is all up to us.

Can the city make the case, just four months after voters are asked to approve a $107 million bond for school improvements? It’s going to take more than “Gee, wouldn’t it be nice?” The reality is City Hall has done a good job delivering on basic infrastructure promises, things like roads and bridges, through the CIP tax over the years and last year’s general obligation bond election.

On bigger-picture stuff, things like Downtown development and the riverfront, the city hasn’t always walked the walk on its big talk. In many ways, the citizens of this city still are waiting, despite years of promises and some money being provided through a hotel-motel tax.

It’s fair to ask if Krug Park will be any different. Some may want to know how this ambitious plan climbed to the top of the city’s priority list and whether it will be possible to redevelop the park without deferring on some of the other stated goals for St. Joseph.

If that’s the case, then at least level with people.