On Tuesday, most state facilities will be buzzing with activity, but not all of them. The state of Missouri has plenty of surplus property on its hands, including prisons in various parts of the state that closed in recent years.
State Rep. Randy Railsback of Hamilton sees these empty sites and asks a very good question: “How much is this costing?”
Railsback, a Republican, files one of those bills that makes so much sense you have to wonder why someone hasn’t already come up with it. House Bill 1757 would create a task force to review surplus property and determine how much it is costing the state of Missouri to keep it in its “mothball” state.
At a committee hearing last week, Railsback said the state needs to get a better handle on the cost of hanging on to under-utilized property and come up with a plan for liquidation if there’s no viable future use. The legislation targets all property owned or leased by the state of Missouri, but discussion at a committee hearing centered on former prisons.
That includes the Crossroads Correctional Center near Railsback’s district in Northwest Missouri. The prison, located north of Cameron, closed in 2019 for budgetary reasons. At the time, the state was experiencing difficulty finding staff and was engaged in a broader shift away from a criminal justice system focused solely on mass incarceration.
It was a lot to talk about at the time. The future use for these buildings got put on the backburner.
While some plans have been discussed for the prison complex, including a training site for the Department of Corrections, Railsback believes it’s not moving fast enough. He is correct that, at some point, it makes more sense to sell rather than hold property that could become a taxpayer-subsidized eyesore.
The hope is that Railsback’s bill will cause state officials to shake a leg and either find a future use for certain property or take steps to sell. It makes little sense to let these buildings sit idle.
Who knows, the dreamers among us hold out hope that Railsback’s concept could become an inspiration for local entities, including the St. Joseph School District, that sometimes retain property that is no longer being used for its original purpose. It doesn’t make sense for anyone — the city, the school district or the state.
Railsback, who bears a slight resemblance to Kenny Rogers, knows you’ve got to know when to hold them, know when to fold them, know when to walk away and know when to run.
