Back in school, remember how there was always that one kid who would raise a hand and ask if the class was going to be quizzed on something?
While universally mocked at the time, this student probably got the last laugh when he or she became a partner in the law firm or reaped the proceeds of a tech startup’s initial public offering. For the rest of us, the quiz didn’t always go so well, but at least we knew where we stood.
That’s the thing with testing. The ones who don’t want to do it are often those who probably need to confront the hard truths.
Right now, a debate is raging in education about whether to proceed with standardized testing this spring. Many teachers would prefer to spend the time making up lost ground on academics. In late 2020, the Missouri State Teachers Association surveyed educators and found that 94% of respondents wanted to suspend standardized testing.
It would be interesting to know what the percentage was in a non-pandemic year.
There’s no doubt that the pandemic put students behind in terms of academic progress. This isn’t the fault of teachers, who have risen to the challenge. But they should be willing to play the hand they’re dealt, even if it’s a bad one.
Besides, if students in St. Joseph have too much catch-up to do, perhaps their teachers shouldn’t have taken those extra days off around Thanksgiving.
Remember that the extended vacation was granted not because of weather or sicknesses but to give teachers a breather from the stress associated with the pandemic and the havoc that it caused. It was just two more days and the pandemic is entering year three, but the assumption is that every day counts.
Back when the extended Thanksgiving break was approved, school board member Ken Reeder took heat from a teachers union for his no vote and for comments that were deemed insensitive. He’s once again the voice in the wilderness, this time saying that he opposes any testing delay and believes it’s best to know the results regardless of whether they’re good, bad or ugly.
On this, he is the student raising his hand to remind the teacher about an upcoming test. Annoying, perhaps, but also correct. That’s often the case with people who say what others don’t want to hear.
If your student has room for improvement or your school needs work, isn’t that information you would want to know?
Today’s young people will graduate into a world where they are constantly graded, judged, compared and assessed — even when conditions aren’t ideal. They will rarely get a pass, so it might be best to get them ready for it now.
Problems don’t go away by pretending they’re not there.
