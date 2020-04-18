One interesting aspect of the coronavirus is the way the response has evolved into a new kind of regionalism.

We saw this in last week’s spat over who has the authority to restart the economy. East Coast and West Coast states seem willing to go their own way, forming blocs that attempt to make decisions on a group level.

This approach makes sense because the coronavirus doesn’t affect every area the same way. It has led to harrowing scenes in New York emergency rooms, but Mosaic Life Care opened up a whole floor and had no COVID-19 inpatients as of Friday at noon. The St. Joseph hospital’s parking lot is as empty as anyone can remember, a sign that canceled surgeries damage Mosaic’s economic fortunes as much as any business in St. Joseph.

One Mosaic physician, Dr. Edward Kammerer, was featured in a Facebook video last week to explain reasons for the uneven impact of COVID-19. Throughout history, he said, diseases have spread more easily in dense population centers, like New York City today. “In Buchanan County, we’re a rural health system so we naturally socially distance ourselves,” he said on the video.

The physician didn’t downplay the virus. He said he would expect to see positive cases and fatalities, but he expressed doubt that Mosaic’s service area would experience the surge that devastated some New York hospitals.

Other statistics illustrate how the impact varies. The United States reports more total COVID-19 deaths than any other country, but in terms of deaths per 100,000 people, the U.S. stands at 5% compared to 13% in the United Kingdom and Italy and 12% in France. In Germany, COVID-19 mortality was 3%.

Compared to neighboring Italy, Germans might feel a different approach is merited in taking the first tentative steps to reopen businesses. Who can blame them?

The distance between St. Joseph and St. Louis is roughly the same as that from Milan to Munich. Here, Missouri municipalities have adopted an approach to the virus that could be described as localism. St. Joseph and other cities appeared to act in concert to restrict movement, shut down business and stop the spread of the virus.

This works, but only as long as every city’s leadership is basing decisions on what’s best for their own citizens, and not simply acquiescing to a certain groupthink mentality.

On Monday night, the St. Joseph City Council holds a work session to discuss whether to extend a shelter-in-place order to May 15. It’s an important decision, one that affects people’s health but also the livelihoods of businesses and employees. That, too, has its own long-term health impacts.

In weighing this decision, members of the council need to look first and foremost at what’s happening in St. Joseph, not Kansas City, St. Louis, New York or Italy.