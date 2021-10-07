St. Joseph motorists were greeted with an unpleasant sight Thursday morning. At some stations, gasoline prices hit the psychological barrier of $3 a gallon.
For many, it’s disheartening to see regular unleaded selling at $2.99 a gallon, up from $1.88 a gallon last year at this time. Nationally, the price of regular unleaded reached $3.20 a gallon, the highest level since 2014.
At least this is an increase that’s not easily hidden. You can do something about it or complain about it all you want. But you know about it because the sign is visible for all to see.
Other price hikes are more insidious. Natural gas prices have doubled this year and are now 99% higher than in the fall of 2020. That portends big trouble with home heating costs this winter, especially for consumers who are still recovering from COVID-19 and may not have paid down old bills during disconnection moratoriums. The problem gets worse if we see the kind of extreme cold that hit the country’s midsection in February.
Then there’s “shrinkflation,” a phenomenon that results in just a little less cereal in the box or shampoo in the bottle. Of course, there’s no discount, which means it’s a price increase hiding behind clever packaging.
All this has the effect of cutting into wage growth and government benefits that were supposed to help Americans get through the pandemic. As with all regressive taxes, inflation hurts low-income consumers the most because they devote a larger percentage of their earnings to everyday necessities, like food, utilities and gas for travel.
The Federal Reserve consistently calls inflation a temporary problem, one that goes away when supply chain disruptions ease and commodity prices decline.
We’re still waiting for that kind of optimism to be reflected at the checkout line or the end-of-the-month billing statement. Crude prices exceed $80 a barrel — a seven-year high — and the United Nations says global food prices were up 33% from last year. Larry Summers, director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama, calls the risk of excessive inflation “substantial.”
Desmond Lachman of the American Enterprise Institute notes that the Federal Reserve has been a less-than-impressive forecaster of inflation since this all started. The latest Fed outlook leaves room for inflation to reach 5% for the remainder of the year.
Here in St. Joseph, keep telling yourself: It’s transitory, it’s transitory, it’s transitory.
Eventually, just like a broken clock, that statement is spot on. But those who woke up and noticed a 30-cent increase in gas prices might wonder how much they have to endure before getting to that point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.