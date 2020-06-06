One of the phrases that gives you pause in these charged times is “any means necessary.”

It can be viewed two ways. This sentiment illustrates a pervasive and troublesome problem, one that requires extreme measures to remedy. But this mentality also leads to a response that can be out of proportion, something that should only be utilized as a last resort. A “nuclear option,” if you will.

The rioting across our country illustrates this dichotomy in more ways than one.

An observer could look at the degree of property damage on American streets and believe that it doesn’t advance the cause of social justice, that it eventually hurts rather than helps those who are crying out.

Perhaps some are taking advantage of the situation while others believe the the end justified the means. It’s a difficult thing to assign motive.

It is clear that any means necessary has been used to justify all kinds of overreach, and not just those who are involved in demonstrations.

The same spirit pervades a call to use the U.S. military to restore order as soon as possible on America’s streets. The sentiment is understandable, but cooler heads have prevailed to call on the Trump administration to see this as a last resort rather than a first option, regardless of the troubling images of looting and destruction.

Sen. Josh Hawley and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper took a dim view of using the Insurrection Act to allow active-duty U.S. military to restore law and order on America’s streets, though both suggest it could remain a last resort if things spiral out of control even more.

“I don’t really want to see active-duty military on the streets of our towns and cities of Missouri, or anywhere,” the Republican lawmaker said. “That’s why local leaders have got to take authority right now.”

That sentiment is particularly noteworthy coming from Hawley, a leading China hawk in Congress. Surely the senator is aware that last week marked the 31st anniversary of the bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square, when China’s Army was used to crush student-led demonstrations calling for democracy, free press and free speech.

Who can forget the images of a man standing defiantly in front of a tank? Three decades later, China gloats as America encounters its own urban unrest.

Let’s show the world that America can do better, that this is still a vibrant and multicultural democracy where difference are worked out peacefully, if not quietly. That means both sides have to step back from “any means necessary,” with peaceful protests that focus on ideas and local law enforcement that maintains order but respects demonstrators.

We agree that the best focus for our military is on foreign threats.