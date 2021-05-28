If this is how police defunding works, it’s not encouraging.

We’re not talking about the result of taking money away from a municipal police department because of the outrage over the George Floyd murder or other cases of law enforcement misconduct. That may become apparent in due course: the erosion of morale, the flight to other professions and the decreased public safety in the neighborhoods and communities that defunding is supposed to help.

No, the most disheartening thing is the way it has to happen, even in a place like Kansas City where a segment of the population might still prefer to defund the police even after homicides jumped to 176 last year. It takes place stealthily and cloaked in soothing bureaucratic language, like medicine that’s mixed with syrup before it’s jammed down your throat. In fact, they don’t even call it defunding.

“Our plan does not defund,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said on Twitter. “It seeks collaboration.”

On KSHB-TV, the mayor accused opponents of fear-mongering. “This is actually just responsible funding of a police department,” he said.

It almost sounds like how Pravda once referred to a Soviet election as “A Mighty Demonstration of the Union of the Party and the People.”

You can make any concept sound benign, just like you can make any medicine go down. But the way this defunding scheme went down should give everyone a little unease.

Lucas and eight city council members voted, with little prior notice and no committee hearings, to reallocate $42 million from the police budget to a new fund that emphasizes social services, community engagement and mental health.

Granted, Kansas City has a state-controlled board that oversees the police department, an antiquated system that dates back from the Tom Pendergast era. It deserves re-evaluation. At the same time, a focus on mental health and social services is reasonable.

But this change — potentially a sizable reduction in the police budget and a rank-and-file that’s confused and possibly updating resumes — seems like the kind of thing that ought to be hashed out a bit. Instead, it was debated, approved and made effective all in one day.

State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, whose district includes Kansas City’s Northland neighborhoods that feel particularly left out of the loop and abandoned, has vowed to take action. This is not run-of-the-mill, back-the-blue grandstanding but legitimate concern about what’s going to happen to people if this plan moves forward.

Nor should those in St. Joseph assume what happens in Kansas City stays in Kansas City. Recent history has shown all too well how gun violence and drug crime from Kansas City make their way up here. It’s a disconcerting thought as our neighbor to the south embarks on this risky, hasty plan.