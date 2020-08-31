For some context on the economic fallout from the coronavirus, look at passenger traffic data from Kansas City International Airport.

The Kansas City Aviation Department reports a 71% decrease in passenger arrivals and departures in July, compared to the same month in 2019. There’s no sugarcoating those grim statistics, but a closer look shows some cause for hope.

Freight tonnage declined only 0.4% in July, indicating that people were likely to continue buying and selling during quarantine periods and uncertainty. Maybe that plane you saw in the sky was carrying mail or other cargo, as opposed to vacationers or business travelers.

A rebound in the air travel industry would be a welcome development for St. Joseph, a city that benefits from proximity to KCI. In fact, St. Joseph is closer to this international airport than some of the outlying KC suburbs.

KCI represents one element in the complex relationship between St. Joseph and its larger neighbor to the south, one that dates back to around 1869 and the opening of a certain bridge. By and large, Kansas City is a huge asset to St. Joseph’s economy. If not for the pandemic, Kansas City Chiefs camp would have recently ended at Missouri Western State University, an event that would have brought thousands here following the team’s Super Bowl victory in February.

One St. Joseph company, Ideker Inc., won a contract to provide concrete work for the new single terminal being constructed at KCI. Ideker has done about $125 million in work at KCI over the last decade, according to the company, but this new contract could be worth $75 million by itself.

Herzog Contracting is another local businesses that capitalized on major infrastructure projects in Kansas City. The St. Joseph company operates and maintains Kansas City’s streetcar service between the River Market and Union Station. This month, Kansas City received $50 million in federal funds to extend its streetcar line south to the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

It often seems as if St. Joseph wants to be part of Kansas City, except when it doesn’t want to be. It wants to bask in the glow of the larger city but also to retain its own identity and avoid becoming no more than a bedroom community.

It’s difficult to have it both ways, to maintain a unique identity and to embrace the advantages that come from the larger population center’s economic growth and amenities. How many of us wince a little, internally, after explaining to someone that St. Joseph is “just a little north of Kansas City?”

Our city should never lose its unique charms, but developments at Ideker and Herzog show that St. Joseph has much to gain from climbing aboard the larger economic engine that is Kansas City.