Over the last several months, St. Joseph residents have grown accustomed to dialing the three-digit area code even for local calls.
It’s a small thing, one of those accommodations you have to make from time to time, often for technical reasons that are hard to understand. Most of us probably programmed the extra numbers into our smartphones and moved on.
But this Saturday, the reason for this change gets officially unveiled. In this case, it’s easy to understand why it was necessary.
The 10-digit dialing clears the way for access to a three-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Those who dial 988 will speak with a trained crisis specialist at the nearest regional center in Missouri. To accommodate the hotline number, area codes that use a 988 prefix, including 314 in St. Louis, 417 in Springfield and 816 and 660 in Northwest Missouri, needed to switch to 10-digit dialing.
In May of 2020, congressional passage of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act may have been overlooked amid the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and jockeying for the national elections. Since it was signed into law, Missouri state officials have been working behind the scenes to create a system that speeds up mental health delivery in the same way that a 911 emergency dispatcher enables a fast response to a fire, accident or potential crime.
In Missouri, anyone who dials those easily remembered digits will be connected to crisis services that can include assessment, stabilization, referral and follow-up. This means that individuals at high risk of suicide or poor mental health outcomes will get faster intervention and, hopefully, better outcomes.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can still be reached by dialing 1-800-273-8255, but the 988 option is easier to remember and will put the caller in touch with a robust service system at a more local level.
People sometimes take it for granted that a 911 dispatcher is always there to handle and route emergency calls effectively and professionally on what might be the worst day of someone’s life.
Missourians should now feel appreciative that a similar system is in place for those facing an acute mental health crisis.
