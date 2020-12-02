Casinos hate those customers who leave after a couple of losing hands or pulls. They really hate the ones who make a quick exit after a single winning play or two.

Members of the St. Joseph City Council? They certainly know when the fold ‘em, when to walk away and when to run. When it comes to making a decision on smoking at the St. Jo Frontier Casino, these elected officials seem to be running for the door faster than you can say “Kenny Rogers.”

We know it’s not an easy decision. City voters have identified indoor smoking as enough of a health risk that it should be prohibited in public spaces, like bars and restaurants.

Some argue that fairness requires this to be enforced as uniformly as possible, meaning that the gambling casino shouldn’t enjoy an exemption. The most effective regulations, those that enjoy the most public support and compliance, are those that aren’t encumbered with complicated carve-outs.

There is another view on this. The casino faces intense market competition from other gambling facilities that don’t have smoking bans. The Frontier Casino is a major employer that, by all accounts, always has done right by its workforce through the disruption of floods and pandemics.

Oh yes, the casino also generates revenue for the city, an estimated $746,000 in fiscal year 2021. That’s down $94,000 from the previous year. The city may fear that if the smokers go away, then there’s less casino money for festivals, Downtown initiatives and economic development projects.

If that’s the case, then a majority of the City Council eventually has to say this, loud and clear and in public. Then, move on to potholes, public safety, pandemics or other issues of pressing concern. (You see that? It’s four-of-a-kind with the letter P).

Instead, the council moved Monday to postpone action on a bill that sought to ban smoking at the Frontier Casino, at least during the pandemic or possibly longer. The issue has gotten tied up to some degree with the face mask mandate.

Council members indicated a desire to wait until they can meet in person, implying that there’s something unfair or incomplete about handling such an issue virtually. OK, fine. But understand that the people of St. Joseph understand that this issue has lingered for more than five years, when voters first gave approval to a clean air ordinance.

At this point, after all these years, the casino smoking debate has become the equivalent of that faint tobacco stench that you can’t get out of your parents’ old couch. We’re all tired of it and ready to clear the air.

At some point, just make a decision and live with it. Show us your cards.