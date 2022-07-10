Giving a deposition is sort of like going to the dentist. Just open your mouth and get it over with.
Those who have been through it may feel somewhat numb after the whole experience. We’ll leave it to the reader to determine which one we’re talking about here.
A News-Press NOW reporter and editor might be able to relate after being deposed regarding our reporting on a medical technician who sued Mosaic Life Care after she was fired. It’s possible to get hung up on the sideshow associated with a case that has meandered through the court system for a couple of years now.
Yes, the former employee’s attorneys paid for a billboard to see if any other former Mosaic workers were terminated in a similar manner. Yes, the judge sanctioned the hospital after its initial information on other employees wasn’t deemed entirely forthcoming. Then Mosaic sought legal sanctions against the plaintiff’s attorneys in the belief that confidential information was leaked to the News-Press and its TV affiliates. That resulted in our reporter and editor giving depositions as Mosaic sought access to the entire recorded interview with the former employee’s attorney.
Of course, the whole business means we’re talking about the whole business, which is what Mosaic sought to avoid in the first place.
Our interest has always been in the core of the case. A large employer is sued for discrimination and workers’ compensation. That’s interesting. There are allegations that it could be part of a bigger pattern. If it’s proven, we’d like to report it. If it’s a fishing expedition, we’d like to report that, too.
Like just about any other news organization, we protect our sources and don’t willingly allow a peek at notes, interview recordings and other facets of our work — much of which involves information that’s in the public domain. We work for you, the reader, not Mosaic or the plaintiff’s attorneys.
We also don’t believe that parties to a lawsuit should be handed confidential information just by asking for or demanding it. Although Missouri doesn’t have a reporter shield law, it does recognize “qualified privilege” for confidential information in both civil and criminal cases.
Sometimes people sue each other and you wind up in court. That’s how the world works. In this case, the newsroom employees were not a party to the suit, which was why they appeared without their own counsel. Those who have been deposed with their own attorney in the room will note that this person tends to just scribble notes while the other side rakes you over the coals, anyway.
There is no legal equivalent to Novocain.
