When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field Thursday evening against the Green Bay Packers, it might seem like training camp is as far removed as the days when those two teams faced off in the first Super Bowl.
Sports exist in the moment, so all eyes will be on the final preseason game and then the buildup to the regular season opener.
But at some point, the focus turns back to training camp and whether the Chiefs return to Missouri Western State University for the 13th time in 14 seasons. (Every team trained at home facilities during the pandemic year of 2020.) At the conclusion of this year’s camp, the team reached the end of a three-year contract to come to Western, but there are still options for 2023 and 2024. The Chiefs don’t have to decide until spring.
Right now, there’s every reason to express optimism. “Take those Chiefs signs and put them away for a year,” said Marci Bennett, executive director of the St. Joseph Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Head Coach Andy Reid loves the camp experience and speaks highly of Missouri Western. “We appreciate everything Missouri Western State University did for us,” he said on the last day of camp.
You get the sense that this isn’t just coach speak. (“It all starts up front. We take it one game at a time. There are no easy games in this league.”) Reid sees great value in the camaraderie that comes with training in confined quarters on the college campus. Players wouldn’t get the star runway treatment on their arrival if they were just walking from the locker room to the practice facility at Arrowhead Stadium.
The problem for St. Joseph is that camp gets associated with the enthusiasm of one particular man. While Reid has given no indication of slowing down, he’s 64 and has a Super Bowl ring.
Missouri Western and St. Joseph need to do everything possible to continue making training camp an NFL-caliber experience and the preference of more than just the head coach. A long-term threat might come from the state of Kansas, which legalized sports gambling and plans to use the revenue to lure the Chiefs.
Not camp. The Chiefs. They want the team to play in Kansas, sort of like the Jets and Giants play in New Jersey.
St. Joseph would not be an idle bystander because the relocation of training camp can be a bargaining chip in the public funding or tax credits that come with stadium improvements. That’s how Missouri Western got it in the first place.
The best thing St. Joseph can do is associate Missouri Western with Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs leadership would still prefer to play, even if the business side of things compels a look at other options.
The Chiefs belong in Missouri, at Arrowhead, and training camp belongs in St. Joseph, at Missouri Western.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.