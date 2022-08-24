This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Chiefs Training Camp hosts annual Family Fun Day (copy)

A group of fans wait along a fence line for the opportunity to receive autographs from members of the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 7.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field Thursday evening against the Green Bay Packers, it might seem like training camp is as far removed as the days when those two teams faced off in the first Super Bowl.

Sports exist in the moment, so all eyes will be on the final preseason game and then the buildup to the regular season opener.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.