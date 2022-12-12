Someday, progressives will thank Kyrsten Sinema. Not anytime soon, of course.
Right now, the Arizona senator is viewed as a Judas-like figure for her decision to abandon the Democratic Party and identify as an independent. As a practical matter, this high-profile move has little impact because the Democrats still have 50 votes and a vice president to break ties, but it takes some of the wind from their sails following Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia’s runoff.
Maybe 51 just sounds better than 50, just like $2.99 gas sounds cheaper than $3. But it’s all the same.
Sinema rose to prominence as a Green Party activist, so the left-wing media sees her as a self-serving opportunist for her drift to the political center. There is plenty of re-election calculus at play in her decision, but why is it that someone who moves to the left is evolving while those who go to the center or center-right are devolving?
After all, Sen. Joe Biden supported the Iraq War, tough-on-crime legislation and the death penalty, but now he’s Mr. Nice Guy.
Sinema supported Democrats on more than 90% of votes in the Senate, according to voteview.com, but she dissented on a couple of big ones. Along with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, she objected to the original version of the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better legislation. She also resisted efforts to eliminate the filibuster.
History will prove her correct on both positions. The original Build Back Better was really the Green New Deal cloaked in the language of emergency stimulus. It was a huge expansion of federal spending on top of previous expansions in federal spending at a time when inflationary pressure was building. Getting rid of the 60-vote threshold is a short-term goal at best, one the Democrats could come to regret.
If Democrats ever lose their slim hold on the Senate, progressives might think differently about Sinema’s embrace of the filibuster. With GOP control and no filibuster, it would only take 51 votes to enact a federal abortion ban or build a border wall.
Instead of praise for her centrist views — which is something the nation needs right now — Sinema got hounded by activists. For her refusal to support every element of their agenda, some progressives were so indignant that they chased her all the way into the bathroom on one occasion. Perhaps this outrageous stunt factored into her decision to leave the party early.
It seems many of us say we love a maverick politician, but only until that person has the audacity to disagree with us. But isn’t that the essence of being a maverick?
How is it, in the national narrative, that Sinema is Judas and Liz Cheney is Joan of Arc? Both are mavericks in their own way, only Sinema may have picked the wrong bear to poke.
