In an interview at the News-Press, one comment from mayoral candidate John Josendale was striking.
Asked about reports that show St. Joseph’s crime rate declining, the candidate sounded a tone of skepticism. “Well, if it’s coming down, it’s only because it’s not being reported,” he said.
Maybe he’s wrong, maybe he’s right. But the comment highlights that Josendale, who is running against Gary Wilkinson in Tuesday’s mayoral election, has a background in business. Like any boss, he doesn’t take no for an answer and he’s not willing to accept that the way we’ve always done things is the way they need to get done going forward.
Ask him about all the money St. Joseph spends on infrastructure and he says, “go down by the arena and the streets are all torn up.”
Ask him about the economy in St. Joseph and he’ll say there’s still too much red tape at City Hall for those who want to start a business or expand their home. For this emphasis not on what St. Joseph was or is but what it could be, Josendale has this newspaper’s endorsement for mayor.
First, a few things need to be said about Wilkinson. He is a man of tremendous decency and intellect, who has relevant experience on the commission that drew up the city charter, who served as a council member and deputy mayor and who led a streets department in suburban St. Louis. The editorial staff truly enjoyed talking with him.
In many ways, Wilkinson and Josendale sounded similar on their grasp of the mayor’s role in city government, the value of collaboration, the need to hire more police officers and the goal of reversing population decline. On specific policy proposals, Wilkinson would like to initiate a citywide sidewalk program. Josendale wants to use a next round of stimulus funding more for infrastructure and to focus blight-remediation efforts on targeted areas, like Frederick or St. Joseph avenues. Josendale referenced the need for better cooperation with the county, which will be a key issue in dealing with law enforcement staffing shortages.
In a race that features one candidate with experience in government and another with business expertise, we believe the scales should tilt toward the one with more of a background in the private sector. Critics will point out that the company Josendale led is no longer operating in St. Joseph, but we would respond that he attempted to save jobs and work with multiple stakeholders in ways that most of us could never imagine.
It was ultimately fruitless but certainly worth the effort. Couldn’t the same be said about crime, blight, Downtown and infrastructure in St. Joseph?
There’s a sense that our city needs a little push right now. Josendale, in our opinion, is the one to do it.
