For all of our political differences, for all of the anger and bile, Americans on all sides of the political aisle should find one area of agreement.

Everyone should utilize their right to vote in the general election that is now less than a month away. It’s one thing to complain, criticize and pontificate. It’s quite another to do so while sitting on the sidelines without making your voice heard.

