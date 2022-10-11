For all of our political differences, for all of the anger and bile, Americans on all sides of the political aisle should find one area of agreement.
Everyone should utilize their right to vote in the general election that is now less than a month away. It’s one thing to complain, criticize and pontificate. It’s quite another to do so while sitting on the sidelines without making your voice heard.
Some of those who wish to vote will encounter one of the bigger potential hurdles on Wednesday, Oct. 12, but it can be cleared with ease. This is the deadline for registering to vote in the Nov. 8 general election, with the outcome of a local enforcement sales tax, recreational marijuana legalization and Missouri’s U.S. Senate race all hanging in the balance.
We encourage eligible Missourians who haven’t done so to register before Wednesday’s deadline passes. Voters can register at the clerk’s office on the first floor of the Buchanan County Courthouse and at public libraries. Mailed applications must be postmarked by the registration deadline. Applications can be sent online through s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterregistration/.
Why would someone not vote in this key election? Indifference is a possibility. This was probably the case with the fairly tepid turnout in some of the municipal elections earlier this year.
It could be because of the state’s new photo ID requirement, but some of the details of this new law are either misunderstood or overlooked. Most adults do have a driver’s license. Those who do not can get a state-issued photo ID, free of charge, if they go to a Missouri driver’s license office.
In St. Joseph, the office is located at 1301 Village Drive. At any rate, a photo ID is not required to register to vote. Even on Election Day, a provisional ballot can be submitted without a photo ID, although the voter will have to go through the extra hoops of getting a photo ID or getting the local election authority in Buchanan County to agree that the signature on the provisional ballot matches that on the voter registration form.
It remains to be seen whether the new law presents much of an obstacle to those who want to vote in November. Our guess is not much of one for the vast majority of voters. But the obstacle is insurmountable if you’re not registered and you let today’s deadline come and go without taking action.
By failing to register, you let an opportunity pass and forfeit some of the right (at least in a philosophical sense) to complain if you don’t like the outcome. Don’t let that happen.
