Dr. Doug Van Zyl restarted the conversation on the future of school facilities, notably Benton High School, at a recent meeting of the SJSD Facilities Planning Committee.

Like any conversation that involves change, it won’t be an easy one. But it is necessary.

The dynamics that first sparked this debate haven’t gone away, as much as some people, especially alumni who are passionate about their high schools, might wish it was so. Given recent trends, it’s plausible to believe that the St. Joseph School District’s total enrollment will drop below 10,000 students in the coming years. A decade ago, that figure stood well north of 11,000.

The three-high-school model becomes harder to justify the more that enrollment declines, aging buildings deteriorate and classroom space is underutilized at the high-school level while middle schools are more crowded, with an odd mix of grade levels in different buildings.

Some change is necessary, though the public seemed cool to different scenarios floated in 2019. This time around, it won’t be any easier to overcome the nostalgia factor, but ask your child or grandchild how they feel about their high schools as they walk through the door. Ask yourself how often nostalgia comes up as an asset in job interviews or college applications. Ask if you still drive a car or use a phone that dates back to the Eisenhower or FDR administrations.

Eventually, St. Joseph needs to do something different with its public school facilities, with newer buildings and a less sprawling footprint. That might be hard to accept, but it’s going to be necessary to provide equal and modern educational resources. The school board has an obligation to confront this hard reality, but also to come up with a plan that soothes the pain of school closures with a solution for improved facilities, either through renovation or new construction.

Simply closing Benton, cramming those students into Central and hoping voters come around isn’t much of a plan, especially for those students who won’t see much in the way of upgrades before they graduate. But we’re confident a good plan exists, one that’s difficult to swallow but necessary to propel this city forward. We think the district should propose one, and the public should be willing to listen to it.

People in St. Joseph need to understand this isn’t a figment of one man’s imagination, a pipe dream that goes away with Van Zyl’s next job opportunity. It’s a painful but necessary readjustment that’s been deferred for too long.

If you don’t believe it, ask someone at Missouri Western State University if that institution’s painful changes were reversed when Matt Wilson, the university president who pressed for all those program cuts, left for his dream job in Japan.