The food service industry, including restaurants, entered 2020 with a national unemployment rate of 6.2%. That was slightly higher than the U.S. average but not a concern given the natural churn that occurs in this particular occupation.

Consider that just four months later, in April of 2020, the unemployment rate in that sector of the economy stood at a whopping 35%. More than 3 in 10 food service workers were out of work, a number that would have been higher without some establishments taking Paycheck Protection Program money to keep employees on the payroll.

Even with the easing of stay-at-home orders and business restrictions, unemployment in food service never dropped below double digits for the rest of 2020, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall national jobless rate ended the year at 16% for restaurant workers, compared to 6.7% for the entire national economy and 5.8% in Missouri.

It’s tempting to brush off the struggles of restaurants and other food service businesses as a necessary casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Certainly that’s part of it. Given the choice of opening schools or restaurants, common sense tells us that the future demands the children continue their education, in person if possible. The fancy meal or all-you-can-eat buffet can wait.

But it can’t wait forever.

It strikes us as completely unfair, not to mention incorrect, to view restaurants as expendable in these difficult times. Owning, operating and working at restaurants isn’t a hobby. For many, working at a restaurant is how you put food on your own table, pay for a college education or supplement the family income at a time of economic duress. For others, it’s a dream of being your own boss, something that might have felt like a nightmare last year.

In addition to the tax revenue and other economic benefits derived from restaurants, these businesses create a space for relaxation and community gatherings, something that was sorely missed in these 12 months of distancing, Zooming and staying confined at home.

Last year at this time, just before COVID-19 upended so much of our lives, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce organized Restaurant Week to give these establishments a boost during what’s normally a slow time of the year. A new version of Restaurant Week begins Tuesday and runs to March 11 with some of the same specials and highlighted menu items, but this year something feels different.

In a nod to safety, participating restaurants are required to offer takeout or delivery service. It kicks off with a sense that it’s not just about fun, or recognition, but survival for this vital part of our local economy and culture.

When visiting a restaurant or ordering takeout, remember that they need us as much as we need them.