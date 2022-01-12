Sometimes a movie director utilizes a false ending that gives the audience one final plot twist. Part of the fun is trying to be the one who says, “This isn’t possibly how it ends.”
The coronavirus has its own “not-over-yet” moment, but it isn’t much fun.
We experienced the initial onslaught, the mask mandates, the stay-at-home orders, the delta surge and the vaccines. Now comes omicron, a variant that’s highly contagious but also easy to underestimate because it tends to result in milder symptoms.
Mosaic Life Care held a press conference Tuesday that should dispel the belief that omicron is harmless. At the very least, even if you equate this version of the coronavirus to a cold or seasonal flu, the effects are highly disruptive to businesses in general and health care in particular. Anyone who tried to fly over Christmas would understand this, but the impact is most acutely felt in the health care setting.
About 100 caregivers are sick due to COVID-19 at Mosaic, this coming at a time when the hospital had a record 1,200 positive cases last week. The situation is similar across the state, where the Missouri Hospital Association reports COVID-19 hospitalizations at 114% of the previous peak levels set in December of 2020. Hospitals are boarding patients in emergency rooms and searching for inpatient and ICU beds, all while dealing with a critical staffing shortage.
Some would suggest that vaccination mandates caused the staffing shortage, but this is a short-term view that ignores the complex realities of a virus that continues to surprise. Even if 80 unvaccinated employees walked into the hospital today, how long before they infect others or are infected themselves and experience serious complications?
In November, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the unvaccinated were six times more likely to test positive, nine times more likely to be hospitalized and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-related complications. That was with delta, but if it turns out that the unvaccinated bear a heavier brunt of the omicron surge, then the hospital is acting with prudence by playing the long game and requiring vaccination among its workforce.
Already, 80% of Mosaic’s COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. They are more likely to have longer hospital stays and require ventilation than the vaccinated.
At any rate, staffing shortages remain a problem in industries that aren’t requiring vaccination, from law enforcement and education to food service. People have grown tired of the coronavirus and mitigation measures, but the credits haven’t yet started to roll on this pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.