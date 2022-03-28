Eric Greitens emerged on the scene as a fresh-faced newcomer with a biography that was a political consultant’s dream.
He was a Rhodes scholar and a U.S. Navy SEAL. He started a nonprofit to help injured veterans. He spent his spare time running obstacle courses with law enforcement.
What could go wrong? It didn’t help that once elected to office, he operated in great secrecy and preferred to hide behind the digital wall of his Twitter account. But Greitens wouldn’t be the first politician who was more style than substance. Some have gone quite far with that method of doing business.
Then came a lurid sex scandal involving a hairdresser, which resulted in an invasion of privacy charge for an alleged photo taken without the woman’s consent. Greitens resigned but always managed to shake the worst of the allegations against him, if not the ickiness associated with it all. The invasion of privacy charge was dropped. The Missouri Ethics Commission found probable cause that Greitens’ campaign illegally coordinated with a political action committee but found no evidence that he personally knew that any violations were occurring.
It was all very Clintonesque: youth, intelligence, shameless ambition and an ability to bounce back from scandal.
In fact, Greitens was seen as a frontrunner for the U.S. Senate seat when Roy Blunt announced his retirement. Now, Greitens’ ex-wife, in a sworn affidavit that was filed in a custody battle, accuses the ex-governor of physical abuse and making threats to use his political influence against her. True to form, Greitens responded by going on Steve Bannon’s show and blaming everyone from Mitch McConnell to the woman making the abuse allegation.
All of this is fueling calls for Greitens to drop out of the race. “If you hit a woman or a child, you belong in handcuffs, not the United States Senate,” said U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, who previously endorsed Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, in the Senate race. “It’s time for Eric Greitens to leave the race.”
Certainly, Greitens would do Missourians a favor if he dropped out. Republican voters have better conservative choices in the August primary, including Hartzler, Rep. Billy Long and Attorney Gen. Eric Schmitt.
But one thing we learned in his rise and fall is that Greitens only does favors for Greitens. Missourians should assume he’ll keep on Tweeting and grinning all the way to the primary.
In the end, this isn’t about Greitens and whether he decides to stay in the race. On Aug. 2, it’s about us. Regardless of what he decides to do, isn’t it time for voters to say they’ve had enough?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.