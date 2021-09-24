For a structure that closed more than a hundred years ago, the Hannibal Bridge looms large in the psyche of St. Joseph.
Spanning the Missouri River, its opening in 1869 set the stage for Kansas City’s development into a major Midwestern city. Some would say it sealed St. Joseph’s fate, but that view seems simplistic.
St. Joseph’s own Missouri River bridge came four years later, and the original Hannibal Bridge was out of service before the end of World War I. St. Joseph saw modest population growth as its economy rode the meatpacking wave through the 1950s and into the ‘60s.
But it is clear that Kansas City’s shadow looms large as St. Joseph seeks to reverse decades of stagnant or even declining population trends.
This is one of the lessons gleaned from a peer city in Iowa. Like St. Joseph, Sioux City is located on the Missouri River. Its largest employers have a familiar ring: Tyson, Triumph Foods, the Air National Guard 185th Air Refueling Wing and health care providers. Locals sometimes call it “Sewer City,” an indicator that negativity isn’t isolated to our neck of the woods.
Sioux City, however, has seen its population rise to 85,000, not explosive growth but more than us. Why is that? One reason is that the Iowa city has done a better job of developing its riverfront and creating more of a vibrant entertainment cluster.
That’s something St. Joseph could emulate, especially with the future of the Interstate 229 bridge creating new possibilities. But there’s one other reason. It’s something that has been out of St. Joseph’s control since that bridge opened just after the Civil War.
Sioux City is located 95 miles north of the larger metro area of Omaha, Nebraska, and about 85 miles from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Short of high-speed rail, these distances prove too much for someone who wishes to work in Sioux City but live in a larger metro area with more amenities and possibly better schools.
Census data shows that 6,000 people left Buchanan County in the 10-year period between the two major census counts, although the final population loss was less than that when births and in-migration is factored. But there’s no denying that people are leaving St. Joseph and Buchanan County.
Some flee to Andrew County, some go to far-flung locations but many live in Kansas City, even if their employment remains in St. Joseph. About 5% of St. Joseph’s workforce lives in the Kansas City metro area.
That’s about 2,500 people who not only feel the pull of the bigger city, they live close enough to do something about it. In positioning St. Joseph for further growth, it will be important not just to copy Sioux City, which does seem to be doing things right, but to figure out a solution that’s unique to St. Joseph’s geography.
