Here’s your glass-half-full thought for the day. Even if your job is difficult, even if you’re staring at a mountain of impossible work, at least you aren’t responsible for spinning Missouri Western State University’s enrollment numbers.
Now that would be a difficult task. Hats off to those who can find a bright spot for a student headcount that’s on pace to decline by around a third since 2011.
That’s the case for Missouri Western, where the student population stood at 6,100 in 2011. This fall, that number was at 4,395.
First, the sliver of good news. Western’s enrollment is up 1.74% from where it was exactly 12 months ago. The university reports increases in high school students taking college credit courses, in-person undergraduate enrollment and transfer students in Western’s freshman class.
Now, the dose of reality. Western’s enrollment is expected to be off by about 500 from where it was later in the 2020 fall semester. It has seen its enrollment drop in four of the last seven years, according to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education.
The university finds itself in a tough environment. Of the 13 public, four-year institutions in the state, 10 lost enrollment between 2015 and 2020. With an 11% decline, Western’s bleeding wasn’t as bad as 15% at Mizzou’s Columbia campus, 24% at Truman State University and the University of Central Missouri’s 30% drop, according to the coordinating board’s numbers.
Total enrollment may be only one important measure for a university. Freshman retention, total credit hours and paying students vs. students on scholarship may add to the picture of where Western, or any other university, is at this point. But a college ignoring enrollment trends would be as foolish as a newspaper looking the other way as circulation takes a nosedive.
For Western, enrollment offers enough of a long-term trend that it cannot be easily blamed on the decision to eliminate departments like English and add esports and lacrosse, although it’s not hard to imagine administrators nervously awaiting the payoff on those controversial moves. Surely these painful measures were designed to put Western on a stronger financial footing but also to stabilize if not boost enrollment.
So far, for Western, the glass is only half full in that regard.
