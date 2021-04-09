In a little over a year, the coronavirus has turned us into a nation of germophobes.

Schools close for deep cleanings. New York City shuts down its subway system for a nightly antiseptic blast. Grocery stores buy contraptions that sterilize carts. Disinfecting wipes disappear from store shelves.

They say cleanliness is next to godliness, but in terms of preventing the coronavirus, this cleaning frenzy proved only slightly more effective than drinking lemongrass and elderberry tea (they tried that in Venezuela). It was at least better than hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug that was found to have no benefit in decreasing COVID-19 deaths.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did us all a favor when it issued revised guidance that should lower the curtain, once and for all, on what’s been known as Hygiene Theater. This is when people make a show of cleaning contact surfaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC says that the coronavirus is spread almost exclusively through airborne and aerosolized particles — hence the need for masks — and the chance of contracting it through surface transmission is lower than 1 in 10,000.

What’s more, simple cleaning agents work just fine for eliminating any traces of the virus on contact surfaces, so there’s little need for those heavy-duty disinfectants that flew off the shelves. Where’s the receipt on those Clorox Wipes?

The CDC still urges hand washing and the cleaning of schools, so at some level, there’s nothing wrong with this. But as The Atlantic noted in an article, Hygiene Theater bears some resemblance to its cousin, Security Theater.

In the days after 9/11, airport screeners gave travelers a false sense of security in frisking grandmothers and going through little children’s luggage. This made us feel more comfortable about flying, but it didn’t necessarily make us safer. At least it didn’t cause us to make bad choices.

With Hygiene Theater, a bar or fitness center can make a show of obsessively cleaning all of its surfaces, but what if this makes the unmasked and unvaccinated throw caution to the wind and pack themselves inside with little regard to distancing?

Hygiene Theater might have made us feel good, and it was certainly welcomed by cleaning supply companies, but this show is mercifully coming to an end.