St. Joseph’s economy weathered the initial phase of the COVID-19 downturn remarkably well. The city’s unemployment rate peaked at 7.5% in the spring of 2020, which was high by recent standards but noticeably lower than the national figure of 14.7%.
Our city benefited from a heavy reliance on manufacturing and food-processing industries that tended to be classified as essential during the wave of business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders.
More than two years later, as a possible recession looms, the question has to be whether the city will be as fortunate this time.
No one in the White House wants to say the word recession right now. If you listened to his press conference last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tried to avoid the self-fulfilling prophecy of downplaying the economy after the second consecutive 0.75 percentage point increase in a key interest rate.
To be sure, Biden doesn’t get to say whether the country is in a recession, nor do his political opponents or the Fed chairman. That job falls on the National Bureau of Economic Research, which may not make an official declaration until a recovery begins.
But an objective measure of recession is two consecutive quarters of declining economic output, as defined by gross domestic product. The United States met that dubious target last Thursday with a 0.9% contraction in the second quarter.
So it sounds a little tone deaf for Biden, in public comments after the GDP report, to state, “that doesn’t sound like a recession to me.”
Even with record low unemployment, it might sound like the economy is at least on unstable footing to the Americans who face higher borrowing costs for consumer credit, auto loans and mortgages. This increase in interest rates comes at a time when prices are outrunning wages. In fact, rates are rising because prices are out of control.
A more objective voice might be found in Esther George, the Missouri Western State University graduate who sits on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee. While she didn’t directly address the issue of a recession, it was noted that she voted against the FOMC’s 75-basis-point rate hike in June. She said at the time she preferred a more modest half-percentage point increase, but last week she went along with the larger hike at the July meeting.
This suggests that either she feels the job market is vibrant enough to handle a bigger rate hike or inflation is running so hot that she now feels the Fed needs to pull out the big guns, even if it risks recession, to get prices back under control.
Time will tell whether the glass is half empty or half full on the state of the economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.