Sometimes an entrenched interest group is so powerful it’s able to squelch any attempt to address a public policy problem.
It doesn’t matter if the change is small. The arithmetic often holds: Problem plus powerful special interest equals status quo.
You might think we’re talking about the National Rifle Association and gun control, but no, at least not today.
Today, we’re talking about powerful teachers’ unions and opposition to any form of school choice or public funding directed toward private or religious schools. The National Education Association’s stance was clear Tuesday after the U.S. Supreme Court, in Carson v. Makin, relaxed long-standing restrictions on using public money for schools that provide religious instruction.
Here is what the NEA had to say about a significant ruling that might get lost amid a Supreme Court session that also has abortion and gun control on the docket. “The Supreme Court has once again undermined public schools and the students they serve in favor of providing funding for private religious schools that serve only a few and often discriminate against students and employees,” the organization said in a statement.
The debate centers on a program in Maine that made taxpayer money available to families that live in remote areas without public high schools. In particular, the court took issue with the Maine law’s clumsy attempt to allow tuition aid for parents to use at private schools as long as those schools didn’t “promote a particular faith or belief system.”
Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, said the law “operates to identify and exclude otherwise eligible schools on the basis of their religious exercise.”
It’s telling that opponents view this ruling mainly through the lens of public schools that could lose funding primacy rather than from the perspective of parents in isolated areas who simply want the best for their children. In Missouri, it would seem that there are parents in rural areas, inner cities and even in St. Joseph who are dissatisfied with the quality of public education and would also prefer more choices.
This ruling should never be used as a reason to defund public education. Indeed, Missouri lawmakers should continue to fully fund the state foundation formula, as they did this year. But lawmakers should remember that inflation-adjusted spending on K-through-12 education tripled nationwide since 1970, yet too many kids are not proficient in math or reading.
In the wake of this ruling, state lawmakers would be wise to at least give the concerns of parents as much consideration as those of teachers’ unions and bureaucrats who view any retreat as a betrayal — even if the current result have been less than exemplary.
