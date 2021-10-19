The celebration must have been muted for Social Security recipients who received word of a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment in 2022.
It’s the biggest increase in benefits, on a percentage basis, since 1982. Of course, inflation was raging at 6.2% that year, so rising prices would have consumed much of the extra income that retirees received at that time.
Nearly 40 years later, it’s déjà vu all over again, as Yogi Berra would say. The Social Security Administration announced the 5.9% increase at a time when inflation rose 5.4% year-to-year in September, according to one broadly used measure. The 2021 increase in Social Security benefits was 1.3%.
This heftier increase comes as no surprise because cost-of-living adjustments are designed to help beneficiaries maintain buying power as prices increase. But sometimes it seems like those on fixed incomes are struggling to keep up.
Social Security benefits have lost 32% of their buying power since 2000, according to an advocacy group known as Social Security Works. That covers a period of largely stable prices. Imagine how the upcoming increase, which amounts to $92 a month on average, will impact retirees dealing with sharp rises in gasoline, heating costs and food, not to mention costs for medical care and prescription drugs.
It’s an issue that matters deeply to roughly 65 million people who receive Social Security benefits, mostly retirees but also Americans who are disabled or blind. In St. Joseph, about 15% of the population is over the age of 65, which is slightly less than the national average. That number likely will grow in the coming years as more baby boomers approach retirement.
Under current law, which gradually increases the retirement age to 67 for those born in 1960 or later, Social Security will exhaust its trust funds by 2034. This will result in a 22% cut in benefits if Congress does nothing between now and then — a fair assumption, given recent events. But we have to bank on elected officials eventually taking action to keep the system viable and solvent for a longer term.
But while Congress needs to address the long-term future of Social Security, the best short-term relief would be to get prices under control so that today’s retirees can get the most out of benefits that make up, according to the Motley Fool investing site, only about 40% of pre-retirement income.
Social Security beneficiaries are precisely the kind of people who will pay a heavy price as inflation rears its ugly head in today’s economy. A boost in Social Security benefits becomes, just like in 1982, a double-edged sword.
