A city park official notes that St. Joseph would like to hold its official Fourth of July fireworks show in a location where, among other things, it’s easy to get in and get out.
This raises the question of why the city picked the St. Jo Frontier Casino/Heritage Park site in the first place.
We’re just kidding (a little). In this town, a fireworks show is a big deal. Expecting to stay for the grand finale and avoid a backup is a little like thinking you’ll easily drive out of Arrowhead Stadium after a Chiefs game. You have to embrace the traffic jam as the cost of admission.
Planned work on Interstate 229 this summer is forcing the city to contemplate a different location for the annual Fourth of July fireworks show, an event that the city managed to hold even during years of flooding and pandemic.
This search for a new site isn’t a major development, but it could be a positive one. There was nothing wrong with the casino/Remington Nature Center location, which had ample parking. Some complained about the bugs, but that’s going to be a problem anywhere on a summer night in Missouri.
So the question becomes, where to hold the fireworks show?
Remember when local officials thought that Krug Park could become a realistic venue for a Taylor Swift or Lada Gaga concert? An honest consultant threw cold water on that idea, but it would seem a local show with the Saint Joseph Symphony would still be within the realm of possibility, even if improvements to the amphitheater are still a few years away.
Those who are above a certain age would remember when the fireworks display was held at Krug Park, which didn’t have as much parking as the casino but offered an excellent viewing site from the amphitheater with the pond in the background.
Other possibilities include Hyde Park, which might offer better parking options than Krug Park, and the Downtown Riverfront, which is only a great site if you enjoy watching fireworks while sitting under a bridge. A popular show was held at Lake Contrary a few years ago, but St. Joseph officials would be unlikely to go outside the city limits and the lake is experiencing its own problems with the water level. (It would, however, be nice to see city/county cooperation on some things). The city also mentioned private locations, which would bring to mind east-side properties with good vistas for viewing.
There is no perfect location, but St. Joseph should use the fireworks show to highlight the rich diversity of the city’s parks and often overlooked natural beauty within the city limits. A new site for fireworks holds the potential of a fresh start for a summer standard.
