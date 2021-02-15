A society needs to understand and appreciate its past, but nostalgia has its limits. Where that limit begins it hard to say, but in St. Joseph, it must be somewhere near the Aunt Jemima character.

Quaker Oats is rebranding its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup because of the racial stereotypes associated with the image. The products will now be known as Pearl Milling Company syrup and mix, with similar red packaging. The company unveiled the new logo last week.

The old logo, based on a 19th century mammy minstrel character, had a strong connection to St. Joseph, where the self-rising pancake mix was invented in 1889. Nancy Green, a former slave who was hired as the original spokeswoman for Aunt Jemima, visited St. Joseph in 1898.

The character had its supporters over the years. Indeed, just a few years ago, it was the inspiration for a Halloween costume that came back to haunt one city official. But as time went on, it became harder and harder to get past the image of a smiling Black woman who seemed so content to serve white people.

Quaker tried to retool the logo to give it a more modern air, but to no avail. With the racial climate of 2020, Quaker Oats decided to go with Pearl Milling Company, a name that also has roots in St. Joseph.

Some will view this change as a sort of political correctness, but remember that Quaker Oats is a business, and businesses seek to sell products. If the Aunt Jemima character was becoming a liability toward that end, than it’s hard to fault this company for seeking a change.

(It’s worth noting that the company also made a lot of money off of Aunt Jemima over the years. In 2014, Quaker, now owned by PepsiCo, defended itself in a lawsuit from the heirs of the woman who was hired to play Aunt Jemima and became the basis of the marketing image. They said she was denied royalties).

Was that image of Aunt Jemima racist? Many of those who appreciated the logo in past years probably just liked the fact that a well-known product was made in this city, sort of like sliced bread in Chillicothe or the saltine cracker right here in St. Joseph.

But times change, and today you have to acknowledge that lots of people were deeply offended by the depiction of Aunt Jemima. Pouring the syrup on your pancakes wasn’t necessarily a character flaw, but defending the image in 2021 probably says more about the defender than the person who was offended.

At best, telling someone you came from the home of Aunt Jemima was likely to produce a raised eyebrow and an “oh, really?”

So Aunt Jemima is serving her last batch of pancakes. Is that such a bad thing? St. Joseph has so much more to hang its hat on.