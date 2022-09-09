This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


BROOKLYN BRIDGE (copy)

People flee lower Manhattan across the Brooklyn Bridge on Sept. 11, 2001.

 File photo | Associated Press

Once again this weekend, we will look back on the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Babies born on that day are now adults, and that means there is a whole generation who don’t know what life was like in a “pre-9/11 world.”

They won’t know the shock and horror of that day and the huge impact of the changes, especially regarding travel, that flowed from the terrorist attacks on buildings and individuals. They also won’t remember the sense of unity that arose after the terrible loss.

