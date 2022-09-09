Once again this weekend, we will look back on the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Babies born on that day are now adults, and that means there is a whole generation who don’t know what life was like in a “pre-9/11 world.”
They won’t know the shock and horror of that day and the huge impact of the changes, especially regarding travel, that flowed from the terrorist attacks on buildings and individuals. They also won’t remember the sense of unity that arose after the terrible loss.
After the initial chaos, when the towers fell and when airline flights nationwide shut down temporarily, Americans suddenly saw themselves as simply Americans. Democrats and Republicans held hands and sang, “God Bless America” together at the Capitol. The Republican Senate majority leader and the Democrat Senate minority leader joined the speaker of the House and the House minority whip on camera highlighting the “unity of all Americans” and putting aside partisan politics.
Houses of worship were filled with people from all walks of life simply praying and grieving together. Worship attendance rose and partisan rhetoric diminished — at least for a while.
This Sunday, as we look back on the victims and the heroes of 9/11, may we continue to reflect and grieve. May we continue to do with this tragedy what we as Americans have often done with tragedies in our history: Turn it into opportunities to grow as a nation.
As we are doing that, part of our growth may come in not only reflecting on the tragedy but also reflecting on what Americans can do when we come together, putting aside petty differences and working toward a better and safer future. That happened after 9/11, at least for a while. Sadly, it often takes a tragedy to bring good people from all sides together. However, wouldn’t it be nice if we didn’t wait for the next tragedy to try and work together in fairness, free of unnecessary partisan rhetoric and with a better future for our nation in mind?
Perhaps we owe it to all who made many sacrifices on 9/11 to do so.
