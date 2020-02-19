Five months from now, the Kansas City Chiefs will arrive at training camp on a hot July day in St. Joseph.

After a 2019 camp that drew record crowds and a season that culminated in the team’s first Super Bowl title in 50 years, the excitement will be palpable. Who knows what kind of first-day stunt a player like Anthony Sherman will pull off?

Last week, the Chiefs announced a three-year agreement to bring the team’s training camp back to Missouri Western State University. It’s a deal that ends the uncertainty after a 10-year run of training camps in St. Joseph. There’s an option to extend the agreement another two years, to 2025.

Make no mistake, this team’s training camp belongs in St. Joseph, where a city and a university embraced the Chiefs and their fans.

This was never a guarantee. A decade ago, the team was required to move training camp from Minnesota to Missouri in order to claim tax credits needed for stadium and parking lot improvements in Kansas City.

The team easily could have done its five years in St. Joseph and then moved camp elsewhere, most likely to its practice facilities at Arrowhead Stadium. Instead, the university, city and county pitched in to provide millions of dollars to build and upgrade practice facilities and improve residence halls, dining services and security. Western officials worked hard to keep camp running smoothly and at an NFL caliber.

The latest sweeteners involve the renovation of Scanlon Hall, where players, coaches and staff are housed during camp. The team and university also seek to develop a new seating area on the north end of the practice field, to better accommodate fans.

Western has talked vaguely of collaboration with the city and county to make these improvements a reality in time for that first day of camp in July. For the future of camp in St. Joseph, it’s important to maintain this partnership.

For the continued support of the St. Joseph community, it’s equally important for the city, county and university to show complete transparency on how much these improvements cost and where the funding originates.

The reality is, the Kansas City Chiefs are a highly profitable organization that requires a public outlay to do business. That’s the way things go with any professional sport in any community.

We believe people in St. Joseph support this subsidy — policymakers prefer the phrase “public-private partnership” — because of the immense value Chiefs camp brings St. Joseph in terms of economic impact and community pride.

It’s worth it. Those three entities that deserve considerable credit for making it happen — the city, the county and the university — just need to be open about it.